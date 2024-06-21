The Land
'New jobs': First licence awarded in Hunter Offshore Wind project

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
June 21 2024 - 1:00pm
The Equinor-Oceanex partnership has been given a preliminary feasibility licence for the Hunter Offshore Wind Project.
The Hunter Offshore Wind Project has taken a significant step forward with the awarding of a preliminary feasibility licence to the Equinor-Oceanex partnership.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

