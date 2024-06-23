The Land
NSW jockeys making the trek to Boulia Camel Races

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated June 23 2024 - 10:42pm, first published 4:00pm
Jockey Kyrraley Woodhouse with the Better Beer Cup and jockey Glen Boss with the Lexus Melbourne Cup. Picture by Matt Williams Photography
A group of female jockeys will saddle up for this year's Boulia Camel Races in Queensland starting on July 12.

Journalist

South east journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

