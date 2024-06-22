NSW SES flood rescue vehicles recognised on international stage

Specialist vehicles used in the state's flood response and pioneered by the NSW SES have earned the organisation a special commendation at an awards ceremony in the United States.
The High Clearance Vehicles (HCVs), also known as Unimogs, were introduced in April 2022 after the Australian Defence Force became unable to support the SES because of changes to its own vehicle fleet.
NSW SES worked with volunteers to develop a set of requirements and specifications, before heading to market and engaging a manufacturer for a new purpose-built fleet.
"We have three generations of these vehicles now, and we've been progressively improving with each generation that we've introduced into service," senior fleet manager Jane Smith said.
"These HCVs have really provided us with a huge increase in capability to be able to conduct flood rescues, do evacuations, and provide critical resupply in flood-affected areas, reaching parts of communities that are flooded and haven't been able to be accessed properly with any other fleet assets."
The vehicles feature both front and rear hydraulic winches, a mounted stowage locker, as well as a SONAR system which helps responders develop a picture of what lies beneath the floodwaters ahead of the vehicle.
They are also able to navigate waters up to 1.2 metres deep and come equipped with an inflatable rescue boat which can be quickly deployed using a loading crane.
The Higgins and Langley Memorial Awards recognise achievement in the field of swiftwater and flood rescue around the world, with NSW SES flood rescue enhancement director Ashley Sullivan travelling to South Bend, Indiana to receive the award on behalf of the organisation.
The vehicles have been praised for their deployment in the Northern Rivers, the Hawkesbury-Nepean, and in the Far West, as well as in South Australia.
"This is a significant achievement for our agency," Ms Smith said. "It's something that we take enormous pride in.
"The award really recognises the huge increase in flood rescue preparedness, response capability and capacity, and the support that we can now provide to the communities of NSW."
The organisation now owns nine HCVs, stationed mostly along the east coast or inland in the Forbes and Lachlan areas, but a further 11 have been commissioned and are expected to be delivered over the next financial year.
The vehicles are likely to be in service for at least 15 years, but their lifespans could be extended to as much as twice that.
