The Land
Home/Politics

'Aggressive' approach? Not the case, say those behind wind farm near Oberon

MW
By Matt Watson
June 22 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the area south of Oberon under investigation for a wind farm (left; image from The Pines Wind Farm) and The Pines Wind Farm project director Joanna Murphy and Stromlo Energy director Matthew Parton.
Part of the area south of Oberon under investigation for a wind farm (left; image from The Pines Wind Farm) and The Pines Wind Farm project director Joanna Murphy and Stromlo Energy director Matthew Parton.

ONE of two companies behind a wind farm proposal south of Oberon says it wants to "listen to everyone in the community" and has rejected criticism that it is using an "aggressive direct approach" to landowners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.