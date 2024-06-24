More drama emerges at urea hopeful

Another tiddler that has seen its shares suddenly perk up is the recycler of banana waste, Papyrus Australia (PPY), which jumped 64 per cent last Friday. PPY is back on the Punter's watchlist as a result, but trading in the shares is thin. Some days there is none at all. Friday's jump was on the back of only $10,000 of orders. It took the price to a mere 1.8 cents.