More drama emerges at urea hopeful

Would-be urea manufacturer Neurizer (ASX code NRZ) is expected to release a statement on Thursday, June 27 regarding an acquisition, and replying to a 'please explain' from the ASX.
The ASX query almost certainly relates to the doubling of the share price in just two days, which suggests someone got advance knowledge of some good news.
The shares have been virtually worthless, trading at just a fifth of a cent at the end of May, but for no apparent reason have since risen steadily. When the shares accelerated to 1.7 cents, the company requested a suspension from trading. Its statement was due to be released on Thursday last week, but was delayed.
The Punter hopes the delay is not an ominous sign - his order for 200,000 Neurizer options (NRZO) at a third of a cent each was filled shortly before the suspension was imposed.
The big cloud hanging over the company is that although it has long since met the South Australian environment requirements, which included running and successfully shutting down a pilot gasification plant, the federal government has decided to conduct its own environmental assessment.
Another tiddler that has seen its shares suddenly perk up is the recycler of banana waste, Papyrus Australia (PPY), which jumped 64 per cent last Friday. PPY is back on the Punter's watchlist as a result, but trading in the shares is thin. Some days there is none at all. Friday's jump was on the back of only $10,000 of orders. It took the price to a mere 1.8 cents.
PPY announced earlier this month it had appointed Al Jawhari as an executive director to lead the company's international projects. Al Jawhari, based in Adelaide, has 25 years of experience which includes four successful business exits. He has been involved in defence, retail, agriculture and wine businesses.
Papyrus has a thriving business in Egypt, but has struggled to license its technology to other countries.
