Buyers snap up quality cattle at Binnaway store sale before EOFY

With the end of the financial year drawing near, local buyers snapped up quality cattle at the Binnaway store sale.
More than 450 head were yarded with buyers from Dubbo, Coonabarabran, Baradine, Coolah, and the local area in attendance.
Stock and station agent Larry Tolmie, Binnaway, said the yarding was on par with last month's sale, and sold to expectations.
"It was a very good quality yarding that included some of the cattle that missed our last sale. There were also more bigger steers on offer," he said.
"With the season that we've got, some of the cattle were showing a bit of the winter effect.
"The steers sold pretty much on par with last sale, however the plainer heifers were a bit cheaper today."
Mr Tolmie said the draft of steers sold by Anita and Tim Kemp, Cattabalaa, Binnaway, were the standout of the day.
The best of the steers attracted bids to $1150, with yearling steers selling from $1020 to $1150.
Weaner steers sold from $570 to $930 a head.
Heifers made from $470 through to a top of $1120.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf-cows (PTIC) attracted bids from $960 to $1600 a head.
Anita and Tim Kemp, TJA and HJ Kemp, Cattabalaa, Binnaway, sold a pen of seven, Angus/Hereford steers, 12-to-14-months old, for $1150.
Mr and Mrs Kemp also sold 15, Murray Grey cross steers, 12-to-14-months old, for $1080, and a pen of 16, Hereford steers, 12-to-14-months old, for $1020.
Leeanne and Rod Williams, Longhill, Coolah, sold 15, Charolais/Angus weaner steers for $1090, as well as a pen of 16, Charolais/Angus weaner steers for $1070 a head.
The same vendor also sold 16, Charolais/Angus weaner heifers for $880 and six, Charolais/Angus weaner heifers for $710.
Chadwick Downs, Coonabarabran, sold a pen of seven, Braford PTIC cows, 15-to-18-months old, for $1000 a head.
Colombo Creek Pty Ltd, Denman, sold four, Limousin cows PTIC to a Limousin bull, to top the sale at $1600, as well as one, Brangus cow for $960.
TWM Willkin, Coonabarabran, sold a pen of six, Limousin heifers, 12-months-old, for $1120 a head.
Maxine and Malcolm Finley, Kinross, Baradine, purchased 14, Hereford weaner steers for $610.
Mr Finley said he was in no hurry for a quick return and planned to put the steers out onto pasture for 12 months.
Minka Pastoral, Coolah, sold seven, Limousin cross heifers, two-and-a-half-years-old, for $830, as well as four Angus heifers for $800 a head.
David Grant Livestock Agency, Coonabarabran, and Larry Tolmie Livestock and Property, Binnaway, conducted the sale.
