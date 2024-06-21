Day one of Cowra NSW Dorset Championships

Cranbrook Poll Dorset stud, Canowindra, had a successful outing at the first day of the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra, taking out the grand champion ram.
The Dorset Horns, school class and ram class competitors took to the ring on Friday, under the eye of judge Wallace Binnie, Bungeet, Victoria.
In the Dorset Horn classes long-time exhibitor Kei-Vale Dorset Horns stud, Boorowa, won the champion and reserve for the ewes and rams.
In the school classes Finley High School had a successful day, going home with blue ribbons in the single and pair ram and ewe classes.
In the ram classes, Cranbrook claimed the senior champion ram, while reserve went to Rene Stud, Culcairn.
Abelene Park, Woolomin, took a clean sweep in the intermediate and junior champion rams, claiming all four broad ribbons.
The overall stock performance ram was awarded to Cranbrook, who also went on to take out the grand champion ram with their senior ram.
Competition continues on Saturday with the ewe and group classes, as well as the crowning of the supreme exhibit of the show.
Full stories to come.
