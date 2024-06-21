The Land
Day one of Cowra NSW Dorset Championships

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 21 2024 - 7:00pm
Philip and Joanna Balcombe, Cranbrook, Canowindra, with judge Wallace Binnie, Bungeet, Victoria (centre), and the grand champion ram. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Cranbrook Poll Dorset stud, Canowindra, had a successful outing at the first day of the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra, taking out the grand champion ram.

Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

