Supreme exhibit crowned at NSW Dorset Championships

In a first for Rene Stud at Culcairn, the Mitchell family claimed supreme exhibit on the final day of the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra on Saturday.
Under the eye of judge Wallace Binnie, Bungeet, Victoria, the grand champion ewe, exhibited by Rene's Scott Mitchell, was awarded the top spot ahead of the grand champion ram from Cranbrook Poll Dorset stud, Canowindra, from the first day of competition.
Mr Mitchell said he was "speechless" by the results.
"We've spent a lifetime selecting genetics and animals that will click to our stud and what we achieved today is unbelievable," he said.
"We're over the moon - I've been coming here since I was 12 and this is the first time we've won that."
Mr Mitchell said the ewe was "something really special".
"She's got so much class, a great Dorset type, heaps of thickness, and structurally so good," he said.
"As the judge said very hard to fault her."
Judge Mr Binnie said the ewe "had everything".
"Femininity, very correct, great structure, stood square on her feet, a lovely head and a pretty face," he said.
In other results from day two, the reserve champion ewe was awarded to Valley Vista Poll Dorsets, Coolac.
In the group classes the NSW pair of the year went to Cranbrook, while Finley High School was awarded second and Rene Stud third.
Rene Stud claimed both the group of one ram and two ewes, and the group of three rams.
Finley High School won the sires progeny group with a lineup sired by Hillden 110-19.
The most successful exhibitor from the championships went o Abelene Park, Woolomin, who were also awarded the Soilution highest strike rate award.
Full reports to come.
