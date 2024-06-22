The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Supreme exhibit crowned at NSW Dorset Championships

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 22 2024 - 3:00pm
Scott Mitchell, Rene Stud, Culcairn, with the supreme exhibit and grand champion ewe from the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
In a first for Rene Stud at Culcairn, the Mitchell family claimed supreme exhibit on the final day of the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra on Saturday.

Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

