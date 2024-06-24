Letters to the editor | Farmgate share in retail dollar, Energy and cost of living, Plibersek's Basin snub

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration?
Unlike countries such as the United States and United Kingdom, we do not have a weekly or monthly "farmgate share" statistic produced to show the livestock producer's share of the retail value of pork, beef or lamb.
First created in the US in 1946, the farmgate share traces month-by-month changes in the producer share and is easily found on the US Department of Agriculture website.
In the US, the farmgate share fluctuates a lot, moving from 29 per cent to 44pc over a period of years. In England, Scotland and Wales, the statistic is called "farmer share of retail value" and has been produced weekly for pork and lamb for many years.
If this statistic was regularly compiled for lamb, beef and pork in Australia, it would help the various inquiries into supermarkets and butcher retail prices and enable open debate in negotiations between industry participants in a manner not currently possible.
One of Meat and Livestock Australia's duties is to produce: "Collect information and statistics relating to the industry and to prepare, analyse and distribute information relating to the industry for the benefit of the industry".
MLA's decision not to compile these statistics protects the interests of the retailers over those of the rest of the industry, and especially MLA's livestock producer members.
DANIEL McALARY, Furracabad.
The internationally prestigious Economist publication has just released a major study of solar energy (June 22 edition). With innovations in the pipeline it forecasts the dawn of the solar age, with abundant, clean, very cheap power worldwide. This will have a profound, positive impact on mankind. It is a tragedy that Opposition leader Peter Dutton is muddying the waters by pursuing the costly, long-term nuclear option in the hope this will enable the coalition to win the next election. A better proposition would be to subsidise the installation of batteries to stimulate their installation, bringing immediate cost-of-living benefits to our whole community.
BILL OGILVIE, Bathurst.
Attending last week's Murray Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) Rivers Reflections Conference in Albury, the warm fuzzy feeling conference highlighted the need through leadership for a highly collaborative approach with all stakeholders in the basin.
Organisers handed out the Basin Plan Review "Early Insights Paper", which was the focus of Day 2 workshop sessions, however, the paper did not mention the nation's food producing farmers or water needed for critical human needs but did, at last, acknowledge the First Nations people.
According to the MDBA, there was 300 people in the room who had taken the time to travel from all parts of the basin to attend stating, "here we have thousands of years of water and land management expertise in one room".
However, at the last minute Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek pulled out of her 15-minute Day 2 opening address. Instead, she gave a three-minute pre-recorded speech on the room's big screen which was seen as both deceptive and a snub to those who travelled specifically to hear and interact with her.
You could feel the discontent across the room.
There was no collaboration here. No respect shown to those in attendance, just contempt from a minister with a legacy to take as much water as she can, while destroying the nation's irrigation communities and their ability to grow and process Australian food and fibre.
GEOFF KENDELL, Central Murray Environmental Floodplains Group Inc chairman, Cohuna, Vic.
If compulsory acquisition by the Commonwealth to enable a civil nuclear power program sounds somewhat like a Soviet fantasy, welcome to the contorted politics of the latest round of climate war!
Cost effectiveness versus a carbon price, which lets the market decide - a nimbler, fairer, non-draconian, efficient market-based solution - is one of the many details federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton should now provide.
JIM ALLEN, Panorama, SA.
