Letters to the editor | Farmgate share in retail dollar, Energy and cost of living, Plibersek's Basin snub

The internationally prestigious Economist publication has just released a major study of solar energy (June 22 edition). With innovations in the pipeline it forecasts the dawn of the solar age, with abundant, clean, very cheap power worldwide. This will have a profound, positive impact on mankind. It is a tragedy that Opposition leader Peter Dutton is muddying the waters by pursuing the costly, long-term nuclear option in the hope this will enable the coalition to win the next election. A better proposition would be to subsidise the installation of batteries to stimulate their installation, bringing immediate cost-of-living benefits to our whole community.

