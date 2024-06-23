The Land
Home/Rural Life

How a backyard invention to feed livestock is helping save the lives of farmers

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
June 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A backyard invention developed in an eastern Victorian shed after a near-death experience is attracting international attention, with graziers in Texas and California placing orders for the innovative tool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.