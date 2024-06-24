Market lifts by $50 to $100 for quality Angus steers at Gloucester sale

Prices for quality Angus weaner steers lifted by $50 to $100 a head at Gloucester's store sale last Thursday with 760 head yarded - an increase from the last sale's penning of 725 cattle.
Gooch Agencies principal James Gooch, Gloucester, said crossbred steers and heifers sold $40 to $70 stronger than the previous sale.
In other quotations, older steers were priced between $900 and $1425, while the price range for Angus weaner steers was $500 to $1220.
Crossbred weaner steers were priced from $400 to $1090, while Angus weaner heifers were priced from $270 to $870. Crossbred weaner heifers were priced from $220 to $750.
The Melsar Family Trust, Gloucester, sold two-year-old Angus steers to John Gehrig of Dungog for $1425, while Alan and Pam Wenham of Stratford sold Angus weaner steers for $1180.
Rodney and Rachael Blanch, Tibbuc, sold Angus steer calves for $1150.
Speldon Partnership, Gloucester, sold the top-price pen of Curracabark- and Knowla-blood Angus weaners for $1220.
Ray White Gloucester's Ken Maslen said Speldon Partnership also sold Angus heifers for $820.
A pen of Angus steers, account Billingshurst and REid, Berrico Creek, via Gloucester sold a pen of nine steers, averaging about 250kg for $930.
The number of older females was limited, and there were too few to provide a quotation, Mr Maslen said.
Buyers attended from Coonamble, Tamworth, and Scone, as well as from local support.
