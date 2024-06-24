Belview Brangus' top bull off to Slim Dusty country at Nulla Nulla Creek

Return buyers have secured the top-priced bull at the annual Belview Brangus sale near Delungra.
The 794-kilogram Brangus bull sold for $31,000 at the sale where 51 bulls averaged $9686.
The sale clearance was 83 per cent with seven bulls passed in while four of the eight heifers offered sold to $8000, averaging $6250.
Two more heifers were sold after the auction. Overall, 36 T (two-year-old) bulls sold to $31,000 to average $9444; three Ultrablack bulls sold to $7000, averaging $6333; and 13 yearling bulls sold to $24,000, averaging $10,846.
The top-priced bull, Bellview Trifecta T145, an August 2022 drop bull, was sired by Bonox 806 out of a Suhn's Majestik Beacon 30C female.
It had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 124 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat score of 5.3.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +0.4 birthweight (BW), 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +15, +27, and +31, respectively, and +16 carcase weight (CW).
The buyers were Dan and Jay Lowe, Sunday Camp Brangus, Nulla Nulla Creek Road, Bellbrook, who have been buying at Belview for "at least 12 years".
Dan said the attitude of the Belview principals, Trevor and Colleen Jorgenson, kept bringing him back to the sale.
"They talk the same talk as us, and they breed the same cattle," Mr Lowe said. "They have a no BS approach to the industry."
Nulla Nulla Creek Road was where Slim Dusty was born and bred.
Mr Lowe bought the top-priced heifer for $8000 and another for $5000.
The top-priced heifer, Belview Celleste U097, a February 2023 calf, was sired by MC High Quality 535Y out of Belview Celleste, which was sired by CRC Guardian 9U8U5. She tipped the scales at 425kg with an EMA of 64sq/cm and an IMF score of 6.5.
Belview UDO, sired by Briggs Gulf Coast 23F5 out of Belview Georgine N057, which went back to Belview K152, was the top-priced yearling bull and second top-priced lot in the sale.
AT and ML Forrest, Bellana, Augathella, Qld, were the buyers of the March 2023 calf weighing 568kg and having an EMA of 98sq/cm and an IMF of 6.0.
Its EBVs included +1.7 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +23, +43, and +49, respectively, and +25 CW.
Clint Langan, Langan UltraBlacks, Rearta, Bingara, bought the third top-priced bull, Belview Tycoon T116, which was sired by Triple B Quarantine Q388, out of a Belview Gold Rush N077 female. A September 2022 calf weighed 750kg and had an EMA of 120sq/cm, its IMF score was 5.5.
Its EBVs included +3.1 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +21, +37, and +54, respectively, and +22 CW.
"I haven't bought at Belview for 10 or so years, and I went there this year intending to buy two good bulls," Mr Langan said.
He said Tycoon had great depth of body and bone as well as growth and muscle.
"What I really liked was his feet. They were exceptional; he tracked really well. His semen test for motility and morphology were ranked 90 per cent and 89pc, the best in the catalogue," he added.
Mr Langan also paid $14,000 for Belview Upmarket, a March 2023 calf sired by Suhn's Business Line 30D26. It weighed 542kg, had an EMA of 101sq/cm and an IMF of 6.0.
Mark and Amanda Salisbury, Bimbadeen Brangus, Eidsvold, Qld, paid $22,000 bull in partnership with Dan and Bec Radel, DBR Grazing, Augathella, Qld.
Belview Takeover T071, sired by Belview Gold Rush N077 and out of a Belview Birdsville female, was the heaviest bull in the draft. The March 2022 drop calf weighed 836kg and had an EMA of 130 and an IMF score of 6.5.
Its EBVs included +0.3 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +15, +34, and +37, respectively, and +19 CW.
Mr Jorgensen said the bull had been retained in the stud and the more it matured, the more the stud thought of it.
Mr Salisbury said Takeover's clean underline was a significant factor in their bull purchase.
"We'll use him in stud duties," he said.
"His sheath design is exceptional, and he has huge capacity.
"He has a terrific backline, an excellent butt shape with a sirey outlook and head. His figures all stack up, with an EMA of 130sq/cm."
Bimbadeen Brangus also bought a yearling bull, Belview UFO U006, sired by Belview Beacon out of a CRC Guardian 9U8U5 female for $11,000, and Belview Texas Hold 'Em T109 for $6000.
Dan and Bec Radel, DBR Grazing, bought Belview Texas Law Firm T210 for $7000 and a heifer, Belview Nicola U084, for $5000.
Lance Holcombe, Emu Park, Casino paid $19,000 for another of the yearling draft with Belview Union 001. The bull is a February 2023 drop and was sired by Belview Beacon Q060 out of Belview Yaffa E40, which goes back to Elton Wolf 344.
It weighed 644kg and had an EMA of 101sq/cm, with an IMF of 5.1.
Its EBVs included +0.4 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +23, +46, and +53, respectively, and +27 CW.
The Jorgensens explained in the sale notes the dam has always been a paddock cow. She is in her 15th year and had her 13th calf last March.
"She has an impeccable udder and is still looking good," the catalogue notes said.
Mr Holcombe said he was a commercial breeder; it was his first visit to Belview.
"We are weaner producers, and the Belview cattle have a good name at home," he said. "In particular, their temperament is good."
The Houston family, North Bunarba, Mungindi, were volume buyers at the sale with five bulls to $15,000, averaging $10,000.
Their top-priced choice was Belview Tomahawk, T226, sired by Belview Beacon Q060, out of a Couti-Outi Quart Pot female. A July 2022 drop, it weighed 802kg, had an EMA of 122sq/cm and an IMF of 5.9.
The Houstons also paid $13,000 for Belview Triumph T246, also sired by Beacon Q060 out of another Quart Pot female.
Tim and Fiona Ludgate, Barcoo Pastoral, Isisford, Qld, were influential buyers.
They bought a pair of yearling bulls for $7000 and $6000 and a pair of two-year-old bulls for $6000 each.
Mr Ludgate also acted for Ian and Gwenda Windsor, WEC Industries, Barcaldine, Qld and bought Belview Tic Toc T254 for $9000 and another two-year-old bull for $7000.
The selling agents were Ray White Livestock, Tenterfield, and Blake O'Reilly, the auctioneer. The online interface was provided by Stocklive Elite.
