Farming country makes stunning $6803/acre at red hot auction | Video

Top quality 809 hectare (1999 acre) North West NSW farming property Kalua has sold at auction for $13.6 million - about $16,811/ha ($6803/acre)
Located in the tightly held Pallamallawa district 42km north east of Moree, there were three active bidders at the auction.
The sale represents a substantial step up in values. Farming country in the favoured Pallamallawa/Croppa Creek area had previously been selling for more than $14,000 an arable hectare.
Kalua has 752ha (1858 acres) of cultivation and was offered with a 597ha barley crop and 155ha of faba beans.
Kalua features self mulching clay soils, well suited to both summer and winter crops.
During the past 25 years, Alistair and Penny Jones' management has seen a methodical build up of soil fertility combined with a comprehensive crop rotation and weed management program.
The strategic weed plan that has been in place for the past 10 years has effectively managed difficult to control weeds, particularly barnyard grass and feather top Rhodes grass.
The zero till practices employed on Kalua have ensured a full ground cover during fallow periods.
Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead, two car garage, a storage shed, two silos and sheep yards.
Marketing was handled by Terry Adams, Sandy Bailey and Paul Kelly from Moree Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.