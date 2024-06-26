Mixed market messages for NSW cattle sales

A slight upswing in NSW cattle prices early this week has been welcomed by vendors offloading well-finished cattle before the end of the financial year.
This trend was on the back of young cattle prices taking a tumble last week and returning to levels last recorded at the end of April.
But, softer trends in Queensland meant the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator still slipped further and settled on 578.99 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Tuesday.
Wintry quality cattle has partly been behind the mixed price trends, while picky buyers and, at some sales, reduced bidders on the rail have also affected the market.
AWN Orange Livestock and Property branch manager Lindsay Fryer said buyers were chasing quality cattle at Carcoar's prime sale on Tuesday.
"Some of the cattle are starting to look a bit wintry and that's affecting the prices for those types, while anything that's been properly finished and in prime condition is selling for a premium," Mr Fryer said.
He said there were a few additional buyers from Victoria at the weekly sale and they were chasing prime cattle to fill the gaps created by reduced supplies in the south.
"The cheaper trend on some pens is for unfinished cattle between 350kg to 400kg," he said.
"We are seeing some cattle coming through where the vendor has run out of feed, and as a result the steers are looking wintry - those are the ones that are experiencing the cheaper market."
In contrast, the market rallied for secondary steers at Wagga Wagga on Monday and while there were bursts of bidding across yearling heifer categories, buyer were looking for well-bred heifers with plenty of frame.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported that although all the usual buyers were present, there were a few more background orders in their books, along with local restockers and northern interest for mostly the well-bred steers.
"Feeder steers underwent a price surge of 10c/kg to 20c/kg [liveweight], particularly affecting the heavier weights," MLA reported.
"Some domestic processors were not prepared to chase the market."
The supply at Dubbo's prime sale lifted, but the quality was plainer and this lead to mixed price trends across the young cattle yarding last Thursday.
MLA reported restocker weaner steers were dearer, with the bulk ranging from 330c/kg to 395c/kg, but heifers were 10c/kg cheaper and topped at 272c/kg.
Likewise, feeder steers were back on the Bos indicus crosses, but 10c/kg to 12c/kg stronger on the British breeds.
The heavy feeders were 25c/kg to 30c/kg better selling from 312c/kg to 406c/kg, while heifers were 15c/kg to 20c/kg cheaper and topped at 324c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.