Girls rule the sheep ring for Finley High at NSW Dorset championships

An all girls team from Finley High School took home several ribbons from the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra last week.
Finley was awarded the most successful school with ribbons across both the school and open classes, including first in the sires progeny group class with a group sired by Hillden 110-19, and second in the NSW pair of the year.
With a team of eight students and 17 sheep Finley High School agriculture teacher Gary Webb said they were very happy with the show this year, being their second year attending.
"We have taken out awards I didn't think we were going to and some sheep have performed exceptionally well so very happy," he said.
Mr Webb said it worked out this year that the team was all girls.
"They are all super keen and a great group," he said.
"They were the whole time helping sweep the floor and handing out ribbons and open gates and all that - it was really great for them."
Mr Webb said the school breeds about 25 ewes a year, currently to Hillden sires.
"Because we don't have the land available, we we just have to cull quite heavily," he said.
"And really restricted numbers which is probably good for our genetic progress and for getting better is just being very hard on our selection of animals.
"So any little thing that they don't look like they're then good enough to go to the show well they don't get to stay."
Mr Webb said it had been a real community effort with locals donating hay and time for shearing and other farm
Students are involved in the stud with everything from helping with the AI program to lamb marking.
"When it gets to shows that's when these kids are really keen really stand out because they're very proactive here," he said.
"So you want them to be involved as much as they can and want to learn and that's what we really love about the shows and seeing that come through."
It is a busy time of year for the school, who are also busy preparing cattle, with 18 steers and other stud cattle to go to Melbourne Royal later in the year.
Sheep will also be taken to Melbourne Royal, as well as the Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show, Finley Show, and potentially the Australasian Dorset Championships.
