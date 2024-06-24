The Land
Large turnout for supermarket pricing Farm Writers' lunch

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
June 24 2024 - 7:00pm
Attendees of the Farm Writers' Association of NSW lunch. Pictures by Denis Howard

A crowd of 150 people attended the Farm Writers' Association of NSW June lunch at the Marriott Circular Quay last Friday. Guest speakers for the event were ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh and Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano, discussing the supermarket pricing inquiry.

