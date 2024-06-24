Large turnout for supermarket pricing Farm Writers' lunch

A crowd of 150 people attended the Farm Writers' Association of NSW June lunch at the Marriott Circular Quay last Friday. Guest speakers for the event were ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh and Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano, discussing the supermarket pricing inquiry.
Ms Germano questioned why government were suddenly interested in farmers' struggles with supermarkets while Mr Keogh said the same recommendations from the 1960 Royal Commission into the Victorian markets contained a number of parallels that would still be current in today's inquiries.
Pictures by Denis Howard.
