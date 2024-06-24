Grafton store sale heifers offer buyers the best value

Grafton agents yarded 1416 head of store cattle last Thursday with heifers attracting the best bids on the day.
Heavier heifers 300 to 400 kilograms were in greatest demand from buyers who saw value in that range with the 81 head comprising that category averaging 234 cents a kilogram or $748 while top bids ran to 274c/kg and $1027.
Steers in the same category, 73 head, averaged 268c/kg or $906 to reach 348c/kg and $1225.
The category with most heifers was in the 200kg to 300kg range, 219 head, to average 229c/kg or $564 and reaching a top price of 274c/kg and $784.
Steers in the same weight category, 469 head, averaged 296c/kg and $724 to reach 374c/kg and $977.
Top bullocks made $1463.
Cows sold by weight, 154 head, averaged 152c/kg or $715 to reach 175c/kg and $1063. Cows with calves sold per head averaged $1215 to reach $1500.
Lower river graziers Tim Child and Matisse King were selected as vendors of the week, selling a cracking Ultrablack heifer 510kg for $1204 to top the heifer category on price while their lighter steers averaged 280.8kg and sold for 324.2c/kg to make $910.
Ballina Wholesale with country at Lawrence sold Angus-cross steers 319c/kg for 290kg to make $925.
CQ Pastoral with property at Baryulgil also sold Angus-cross steers for 306c/kg at 334kg or $1023.58.
The sale was hosted by Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents of Ulmarra.
