Exeter competitor claims 2024 Golden Plough title

The pinnacle of Australia's horse ploughing, the Golden Plough, was held at Lyndhurst on June 8-9.
This competition was first held in 1976 and is a fiercely contested championship.
The competition returned to Lyndhurst, having been previously hosted at Eugowra and Wongarbon in recent years.
The Western Branch of the Australian Draught Horse Stud Book Society hosted the two-day event, which includes three disciplines of horse-led obstacle courses, ladies', Junior's, Novice's, and Veteran ploughing competitions, and the fiercely contested Golden Plough.
