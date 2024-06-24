Business and property acquisitions lay foundation for future growth of Neutrog Australia

A Tamworth company, Rutec, Australia's longest-running specialist liquid fertiliser manufacturer, has been acquired by Neutrog Australia, positioning the biological fertiliser company for future growth.
The acquisition of the Tamworth manufacturer is Neutrog's first interstate expansion in its 36-year history, while the purchase of a South Australian farming property bolsters its research and development capabilities.
Established in 1972, Rutec is a recognised leader in its field. It produces more than 400 crop and soil liquid fertilisers, which are used across all categories of agricultural production.
Under the sale agreement of the business and associated properties, effective July 14, all existing staff at Rutec will remain with the company, which will continue to trade under its existing, well-recognized brand.
Retiring Rutec company founder Dr David Miskle will hand over the management reins to Neutrog managing director Angus Irwin.
Mr Irwin said acquiring Rutec would significantly benefit both companies, their staff, and their customers.
"Rutec is a well-respected Australian-owned and operated manufacturer and, like us, has a close affinity with the farming community," Mr Irwin said.
"They have a fundamental understanding of the complex needs of Australian farmers, the soils they farm, the crops they grow and the unique pressures they face in an increasingly difficult global market.
"By acquiring Rutec, we are complementing our existing work in the biological space with an innovative company that similarly approaches water soluble fertilisers. We are also bringing together our collective distribution networks.
"We share a common philosophy of innovation, commercially responsive products and an understanding of the balance needed between physical, chemical and biological to achieve optimum soil health.
"This is our first business acquisition, but we are looking at undertaking more opportunities in the future where they make strategic and commercial sense."
Dr Miskle said leading his team for 50 years had been a privilege.
"I'm stepping down to retire knowing that the future of Rutec is in very safe and capable hands," he said.
"Both companies have a proven track record and reputation in product development and innovation. Our products are compatible with all Neutrog biological fertilisers, and together, we bring an even stronger capability and offering to our customers."
Neutrog has also announced it has bought 202 hectares of farming land at Langhorne Creek near Strathalbyn in South Australia to expand the existing capacity of the company's Research and Development (R&D) program.
Neutrog has begun soil surveying across the property known as The Station and has initially sown oats, wheat and barley as it looks to create a dedicated R&D site.
This will allow Neutrog to measure the impact of its various biologicals on plant nutrient uptake, disease inhibition and carbon sequestration.
The site is being established as a formal carbon project and will provide scope for future production growth.
The two acquisitions come as Neutrog progresses with its $3.5 million research and education facility development in regional South Australia.
In April, the unlisted public company unveiled plans for the world-class multi-functional facility at its current site in Kanmantoo in the Adelaide Hills.
The investment will expand Neutrog's current on-site laboratory capacity fourfold, significantly boosting the capacity and scope of its biological research while also creating a new education hub for industry, schools, and the community.
Public consultation has occurred with building works that are expected to begin later in the year.
About Neutrog Australia: Established in 1988, Neutrog Australia is an unlisted public company that develops and manufactures biologically driven products. These products are sold to farmers, growers, and gardeners worldwide. Neutrog's customers span retail, commercial, and export markets.
