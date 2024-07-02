Macquarie Valley cotton growers celebrate the end of a successful season

After a massive season in the Macquaire Valley, 170 people dusted off their boots and dressed to the nines for the Macquarie Valley Cotton Growers Association Winter Ball in Dubbo on Friday, June, 21.
While the event celebrated the achievement of growers who excelled during the 2023/24 season, it also served as an opportunity for people to catch up over a laugh or two.
CottonInfo regional extension officer, Amanda Thomas, Warren, was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Beale Memorial award for her service to the industry.
Working for CottonInfo for more than 12 years, Ms Thomas has shown a tremendous passion and commitment for cotton that only continues to grow.
"When I first started in the industry, Jim Beale was an inspiration to all of the junior agronomists," she said.
"My job has been very rewarding and I've loved working with the growers, tackling different issues and doing lots of on farm trials.
"The Macquaire Valley is very special as everyone is willing to share information and what they do with other people. No matter where you go, people are willing to work with you with open arms."
Following an incredible career which began at Auscott, (AFF), Ms Thomas has recently announced her resignation from CottonInfo, with plans to return to work on the family farm.
While Ms Thomas' day to day might look a bit different, it comes without a doubt that she will continue to shape and positively impact Australia's cotton industry.
Richard Quigley, Trangie, was awarded the 2024 Young Achiever of the Year for his astounding contributions.
Graduating from university eight years ago, on his return to the farm Mr Quigley quickly embedded himself within the local cotton growing community.
He is a board member of the Grain Orana Alliance, a committee member of the Macquaire Valley Cotton Growers Association and a project contributor to the Richard Williams Disease Initiative with Cotton Seed Distributors.
Mr Quigley received a Nuffield Farming Scholarship in 2020, and researched cropping systems and methods to retain more crop residue in zero-till.
With a plethora of achievements under his belt, Mr Quigley has played a key role in supporting other young aggies to get involved in the area.
Catherine and Mark Beach, Yarrandale, Warren, received the Westpac Top Field award for a 30.6 hectare field which yielded 17.68 bales/ha.
The Preston Rowe Paterson small farm of the Year award was presented to the Hamblin family, Boree Park, Nevertire, for a 178ha field which averaged 15.92 bales/ha.
GS NM Whittaker, Wingfield, Warren, won the Hutcheon and Pearce large farm of the Year award for a 727ha field which averaged 14.9 bales/ha.
