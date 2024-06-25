State budget highlights big plans for water

$67.8m from the Australian Government for the Northern Basin Toolkit to improve the ecological health of Northern Basin rivers through environmental infrastructure;



$25.6m over the next four years to support outcomes across the Murray-Darling Basin through the delivery of a water reforms package designed to support targeted water savings measures, reforms to water markets, improved compliance and reporting, and to support water ownership and management by First Nations people;



an additional $18.2m from the Australian Government for the Reconnecting River Country Program to increase the frequency and extent that rivers connect to wetlands and floodplains in the Murray and Murrumbidgee river systems;

