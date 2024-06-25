State budget highlights big plans for water

Despite the majority of water funding included in last week's State budget coming from the Commonwealth, the NSW Government appears committed to delivering its Murray-Darling Basin Plan commitments.
The Australian Government has committed a total of $446 million in funding for the Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism (SDLAM) acceleration program with $351.4m to be spent in the financial years 2024-25 to 2026-27.
NSW is delivering 21 SDLAM projects, with 12 either complete or in operation with project finalisation pending.
Five of the SDLAM projects have received an additional $115m in funding earlier this year and it is these five which the $351.4m will be spent on to have them completed by the end of 2026.
The government has said these projects will "modernise and refurbish infrastructure, enable more targeted river water delivery, boost aquatic and riparian habitats, provide improved fish passage, reinstate flows, generate local jobs, and provide better conditions for First Nations cultural activities".
The targeted projects include the Koondrook-Perricoota Project, Lower Murray Locks 8 and 9 Project, and the Yanco Creek Modernisation Project (each with an estimated practical completion June 2026), as well as the Mid-Murray Anabranches Project, and the Murrumbidgee and Murray National Parks Project (each with an estimated practical completion December 2026).
These projects alone are expected to deliver up to 45 gigalitres of the 605 gigalitre SDLAM target.
There is a current Federal funding agreement for the Enhanced Environmental Water Delivery, to delivered by NSW, Victoria, SA and the Murray Darling Basin Authority.
NSW will supply $5.3m out of a total $27m for the project which is estimated to be completed by the end of 2026.
The remaining three SDLAM projects include the Murrumbidgee constraints measure ($28.4m) which has an estimated completion by 2034, the joint NSW-Vic Yarrawonga to Wakool Reach constraints measure ($7.9m) which is estimated to be completed in 2031, and the Hume to Yarrawonga constraints measure ($1.9m) estimated for completion in 2031.
Other funding in the budget included:
There is also a commitment of $307.2m aimed to improve water security for regional communities while also improving environmental water quality for recreation, river health and wildlife habitat.
Delivered through the Safe and Secure Water Program, this investment will support infrastructure projects including the upgrade of the Nyngan to Cobar Pipeline the pump station and upgrades to Wilcannia and Eurobodalla water security infrastructure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.