The Land

Funding has NSW Government ready to work on roads

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
June 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said the $3.3b commitment represents a substantial investment which will get councils moving quicker on recovery with more support and financial certainty. Picture supplied
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said the $3.3b commitment represents a substantial investment which will get councils moving quicker on recovery with more support and financial certainty. Picture supplied

Rebuilding disaster damaged roads can be a long process, as residents in the Northern Rivers and Central West have found out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.