Funding has NSW Government ready to work on roads

Rebuilding disaster damaged roads can be a long process, as residents in the Northern Rivers and Central West have found out.
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison believes that this year's State budget, which allocates $3.3 billion to rebuild road and transport infrastructure damaged during natural disasters, will get roads back back to pre-natural disaster function faster.
"Previous budgets, including from the Coalition, have only ever included an average of approximately $190 million," she said.
"This budget represents a substantial investment which along with more resources in TfNSW for early claims assessment and Labor's Tripartite agreements will get councils moving quicker on recovery with more support and financial certainty."
More than two years have passed since the Northern Rivers floods and 18 months since the Central West floods, but Minister Aitchison said the government and local councils have not been idle.
"The natural disaster flood events in February/March 2022 represented the second biggest natural disaster event in Australia's history, and caused significant damage across the transport network, especially across the Northern Rivers," she said.
"The various teams from local councils and Transport for NSW undertook the critical emergency and immediate reconstruction works across the network as soon as practically possible after the natural disaster areas were accessible, to restore safe access, keep freight and businesses moving and get communities back to normalcy.
"In the time that elapsed from when the emergency and immediate works were completed, the councils and Transport for NSW have been undertaking various damage investigations and assessments, scoping works, designing requirements, planning and preparing the estimates as part of the reconstruction phase of the natural disaster recovery."
Ms Aitchison said the rebuilding process has not been straightforward with several areas across the state having experienced multiple natural disasters events in quick succession.
"This caused re-damage, which not only meant re-work but pushed out timelines and required new investigations and damage assessments," she said.
"The complexity can be demonstrated from Naughtons Gap Road in the Richmond Valley where landslips required significant geotechnical works, involving reinforcing stability of the road.
"This was achieved by installing more than 120 piers into the rockface at depths of up to eight metres.
"The $3.3b will allow councils and Transport for NSW to continue with finalising the planning and design work and proceed with the major investment in both time and money to complete the various restoration works across the state."
Ms Aitchison said the time frame on when repairs will be finalised is dependent upon specific projects and the level of complexity for each project.
"Most of the restoration work is expected to be completed over the next few years," she said.
"The restoration time frames are expected to be longer for some of the areas across the Northern Rivers which experienced extensive damage, with the majority of the works expected to be completed across the forward estimates."
The $3.3b in funding is a combination of both State and Commonwealth funding, with the Commonwealth funding accessed through reimbursement to the state via the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement (DRFA).
