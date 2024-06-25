Buyers get 'value for money' at Hillview Herefords and Tyler Angus sale

Buyers chasing value for money got what they were after at the Hillview Herefords and Tyler Angus bull and female sale at Tyringham on Saturday, June 22.
Greg and Kayla Tyler had 52 lots on offer at their seventh annual sale which was also the first for their son Max who was born in April.
An Angus bull achieved the top price of $9500 at the sale as 18 of 22 Angus bulls offered were sold to an average of $6056, 14 of 20 Hereford bulls sold to a top of $5500 four times to average $5106 while 10 of 10 stud heifers sold to a top of $3000 twice to average $2500.
New buyer Old Farm Pastoral, Pinkett, bought the top-priced lot Tyler Tallowood T005, a 868-kilogram bull sired by RDMG Quake Q8 and out of Narranmore K50 with a scrotal measurement of 39 centimetres.
Greg Tyler said the top-priced bull was purchased "for his overall length and capacity and the sheer muscle and softness of him whilst still having plenty of bone and scale".
Old Farm Pastoral, who was one of 12 new clients of the 26 buyers at the sale, bought another two Angus bulls in Tyler Quality T012 and Tyler Towallum T016.
They paid $8000 each for those bulls to an average of $8500 for their three purchases.
Jimmy Freeman, Tyringham, continued his support for the Tylers with the purchase of two Hereford bulls.
Mr Tyler said Mr Freeman had "bought a bull pretty well every year since we started having sales" and this year he bought one of the equal top-priced Hereford bulls, Hill View Smoko S048, for $5500 along with Hill View Trace T026 for $4500.
Smoko, sired by Burrawang Provenance and out of Hill View Minerva Q038, weighed 906 kilograms with a 39cm scrotal.
The other top-priced Hereford bulls were Hillview Sahara S088, by Lotus Legion and out of Hill View Minerva G26; Hill View Sam S094, by Hill View North N038 and out of Hill View Marinda N007; and Hill View Tatum T106, by Lotus Legion and out of River Recede K44.
The first of the top-priced females was Hill View Cherry T119, a Hereford heifer sired by Lotus Legion and out of Hill View Cherry N009.
She was purchased by the Vivers family, Jindalee Herefords, Inverell.
The other top-priced female was Hill View Juliet T123, another Hereford heifer sired by Lotus Legion. Her dam was Maeranie H032.
She was purchased by Baryulgil Pastoral Co.
Selling agent Mitch Donovan, Donovan Livestock and Property, Grafton, said the sale performed "a shade better than expected" with buyers getting bang for their buck.
"The bulls represented good value for money," he said.
"$4500, $5000 to buy a bull - I think it's pretty good going for the buyer."
Mr Tyler agreed with Mr Donovan.
"Clearance wise, it was good," he said.
"I thought we had a few bulls that would have made more money than they did but it just reflected it was a sale that was good value for money. There was plenty of value for money in the bulls."
The sale was conducted by Donovan Livestock and Property, Grafton, with Mitch Donovan steering the helmsman style auction. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
