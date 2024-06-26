Governments quick to talk but slow to act

Governments at all levels have been quick to talk up the need to accelerate the energy transition, but slow to act on proposed reforms and regulations which would inject some much-needed fairness for landholders into the process.
Exhibit A is the new NSW energy policy framework, released in final draft form for public comment in December last year and supposed to be implemented before Easter.
It's now not expected until the last quarter of this year, prompting a rush by energy proponents to get landholder contracts signed before they need to abide by the new planning rules.
The framework would essentially act as another layer of planning regulation to replace existing "guidelines" and should improve transparency and clarity about new energy projects.
The inclusion of 'impact' tools - such as a visual impact simulator and a decommissioning calculator - have been included to help prospective host landholders understand the visual impact of projects on the landscape or impact on neighbours, as well as the cost to dismantle a project.
The farm sector has been calling for decommissioning bonds to be mandated in the regulatory and approval process, but until the new framework is locked in, decommissioning guarantees are very much a 'nice to have', with the risk continuing to be borne by landholders.
The new framework included guidelines for social and community benefit payments, stipulating greater financial benefits to the communities surrounding energy projects.
The inclusion of these benefits triggered outrage from large energy companies last year, who tried to claim the increased benefit sharing would make their projects unviable.
One can't help but assume the renewables lobby is putting pressure on the NSW government to tone down the regulations, which could explain the delay.
Another example of reforms not being implemented is the mandatory code of conduct for energy proponents entering land access negotiations for wind, solar and transmission projects.
The Albanese government last year agreed to implement all the findings from a review by former energy commissioner Andrew Dyer but there has been no visible movement to mandate any kind of enforceable code which governs engagement, compensation and land access arrangements, as recommended.
That report revealed over 90 per cent of landholders were dissatisfied with the level of engagement and information provided during land acquisition negotiations. The National Farmers' Federation wants such a code tied to a proponent's ability to access any government finance or policy incentives.
For the renewable transition to move forward with fairness and integrity, governments can't keep leaving these important and necessary reforms on the shelves.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.