The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Senior red meat industry leader appointed as new CEO of Herefords Australia

By Kim Woods
Updated June 25 2024 - 12:33pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair James will take on the role of chief executive officer at Herefords Australia Limited on August 7. Inset picture supplied, main picture by Alexandra Bernard
Alastair James will take on the role of chief executive officer at Herefords Australia Limited on August 7. Inset picture supplied, main picture by Alexandra Bernard

One of the nation's most senior red meat industry leaders has been appointed to take over the role of chief executive officer at Herefords Australia Limited (HAL).

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.