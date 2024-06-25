Contributions to Poll Dorsets recognised at championships

Three past Poll Dorset stud breeders were inducted into the NSW Dorset Championship Hall of Fame during the championships at Cowra last week.
Max Douglas, Abelene Park stud, Woolomin, and Eric and Joyce Dixon, Ashbank stud, Dubbo, were inducted with their respective family's accepting the awards.
NSW Dorset Championship chief steward, Roger Taves, Pine Creek Poll Dorsets, Canowindra, said Max Douglas was a "great pioneer of the breed over a long time".
His son Marshall Douglas, who still runs Abelene Park, Woolomin, said his father loved coming to Cowra and catching up with other breeders.
"He loved a yarn and sometimes particularly when we were holding the sheep out there he'd have more focus on talking to people than he had with the sheep," he said.
"Trying to get his eye sometimes was impossible.
"He was another one like Eric - loved his sheep, loved these moments.
"We miss having some of those fellas around but we've got memories of them and it was some of our favourite memories sitting the car coming from Cowra on the way home analysing everything to do with the show."
Mr Traves said Eric Dixon was always a gentleman.
"He was always pleasant, always a gentleman and always willing to have a yarn to you and have a joke," he said.
"He was one of the nicest people I can remember and Joyce was always beside him in the show ring holding sheep.
"It was always a pleasure and an opportunity to have a yarn and have a chat with them and it was great what they done towards the NSW championships."
The Dixon's son Daryl Dixon, who still runs Ashbank stud at Dubbo, said his parents were very passionate Dorset breeders.
"They loved going to the shows and affiliating with everyone," he said.
Mr Dixon said his father attended his last show when he was 85.
"He lived for his sheep -he loved them so much.
"I think they would have been very chuffed to know they were getting an award like this.
I know the Dixon family ourselves are very proud of what they have done."
While Mr Dixon said he currently does not show and may not again, he said it had been a great time in his life and had formed many great friendships with other breeders.
