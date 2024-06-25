The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Contributions to Poll Dorsets recognised at championships

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marshall and Brett Douglas, Abelene Park, Woolomin, and Daryl Dixon, Dubbo, and Karen Organ, Queanbyen. Pictures by Alexandra Bernard.
Marshall and Brett Douglas, Abelene Park, Woolomin, and Daryl Dixon, Dubbo, and Karen Organ, Queanbyen. Pictures by Alexandra Bernard.

Three past Poll Dorset stud breeders were inducted into the NSW Dorset Championship Hall of Fame during the championships at Cowra last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.