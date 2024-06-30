Intergenerational Hereford traits at Vielun stud

Vielun Pastoral Company stud principal Sam Broinowski, whose focus is breeding commercially-relevant bulls. Picture supplied

SEEDSTOCK producer Sam Broinowski is on a mission to improve the Poll Hereford breed, and he's achieving his goals with his latest crop of bulls.

Vielun Pastoral Company (VPC), based at Mullamuddy Park, Mudgee, NSW, is set to mark 70 years in the industry in 2024.

Mr Broinowski, the third generation at VPC, said while genetic selection had changed over the years due to market opportunities, the core focus has remained - breeding commercially-relevant bulls.

That starts with the females, he said.

"Over the past 20 years I have really concentrated on making our cow herd productive and efficient," Mr Broinowski said.

"It is essential to bull buyers that they have confidence in the cow herd behind the bulls."

Mr Broinowski has always strived to breed a balanced bull with commercially-relevant traits, and recognised the need for the Poll Hereford breed to improve calving ease and carcase quality.

"This has come from our commercial experience running a 1000-cow commercial operation in the Liverpool Range, so they're areas that we've worked on," he said.

VPC is focused on consistent quality, and has catalogued a very even line of bulls for its 2024 sale. Picture supplied

"We now have intergenerational performance in these areas with no sacrifice to growth, softness and doing ability.

"This year our work has culminated in our Poll Herefords having these desired traits on paper and in real life.

"The calves are born easily, heifers rebreed consistently and bulls especially are thick topped, deep and muscular."

Injemira Robert Redford Q287 at rising five years of age. He was purchased in a syndicate for $160,000 is has become an exceptional sire for VPC. Picture supplied

The introduction of $160,000 bull Injemira Robert Redford Q287, purchased in a syndicate in 2021, has been a game-changer for VPC, with impressive figures for maternal, growth and carcase traits.

"He was chosen for his impeccable phenotype, with intergenerational softness and high muscling, so his figures are a bonus," Mr Broinowski said.

Lot 19, a star Redford son that has been used in the stud at VPC. Picture supplied

The average calving ease estimated breeding value for the Hereford breed is +3.2, compared to +11.3 for Redford's sons. The average calving ease for the 2024 VPC bulls is +10.

Redford's sons average +0.49 for birthweight, compared to the breed average of +3.8, and the sale bulls average +1.26.

For 400-day weight, the breed average is +57, compared to +67 for Redford's sons and +68 for the VPC draft, and Redford's sons average +7 for EMA, compared to the breed average of +4.1. The stud's sale bulls average +6.0 for EMA.

Lot 30, another star lot by Redford, who has made a big impact in the Vielun herd. Picture supplied

Redford is among the sires that have made an impact, alongside genetics from US studs NJW and Churchill.

"The purchase of Redford made sense to introduce the Injemira genetics which we had none of and not only enhance the desired traits, but most importantly add the softness of skin and hair and balance to our cow herd," Mr Broinowski said.

"The bonus has been an exceptional line of bulls with outstanding data."

Redford is producing an outstanding line of sons, which have been used in the VPC herd, as well as client herds.



A further 20 sons of Redford will be available in the stud's 2024 sale.

Lot 23a, one of the star lots by Redford. Picture supplied

"We sold four yearling Redford sons last year, all to stud operations, and they are performing well," Mr Broinowski said.

"We used VP Redford T029 over Broadway heifers and he is offered for sale this year.



"We plan to use more Redford sons as yearlings this year and offer them next year.

"The standout sire in the Herefords draft this year is VP Broadway T066, a real meat bull with great structure and data."

Lot 20b, VP Broadway T066, is a Churchill Broadway son that has been heavily used at VPC. Picture supplied

In the Angus stud, Mr Broinowski has concentrated on getting structure and feet right as well as maintaining a balanced bull to target a range of markets for his clients.

The VPC Angus stud is based on bloodlines from industry-leading Bathurst, NSW-based stud Millah Murrah, with heifers from Peakes Angus at Barraba, NSW.

"I like the type of animal the Thompsons are breeding and the consistency in the bulls they have bred," Mr Broinowski said.

"They're concentrating on breeding high quality beef cattle with balanced outcomes."

The 2024 sale bulls are by Millah Murrah Powerpoint Q193, an outstanding sire Mr Broinowski purchased as a yearling; $60,000 bull Millah Murrah Quixote Q96; $240,000 bull Millah Murrah Rembrandt R48; and $160,000 bull Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15.

Lot 2 is a full brother to VPC's highest priced Angus bull in 2023 ($14,000), by Millah Murrah Powerpoint Q193. Picture supplied

Other bulls used in the stud include Millah Murrah Rector, Spicklers Right Time, Sitz Dignity and Millah Murrah Thumper, a Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252 son that was purchased last year.

"As we have such a young herd of our own, it will be the Powerpoint and Paratrooper females that will lead our next line of bulls," Mr Broinowski said.

"We have found it a privilege to be able to have purchased such high quality females to end up with these very even lines of bulls to sell.



"I think it is the evenness of our bulls which sets us apart from other studs."

Lot 15, by $240,000 bull Millah Murrah Rembrandt R48. Picture supplied

Mr Broinowski's goal is to breed exceptional quality females, while still maintaining the strong production and carcase traits needed for his clients' operations.

"We try to make sure our bulls breed the best possible females as this is the most important part of a seedstock producer's mantra," Mr Broinowski said.

"The steer progeny need to be able to meet multiple markets from weaner sales, feedlots and grass fattening, so we want our bulls to have versatility of outcome and not singular production goals."

On offer in the August 2 sale are 17 Angus bulls and 28 Poll Hereford bulls, as well as 100 yearling unjoined Poll Hereford and black baldie females, including 60 by Redford.

Lot 43, another Redford son. Depth in the catalogue gives Vielun's commercial buyers choice throughout the sale. Picture supplied

"It's an opportunity to buy great lines of August-drop heifers and grab a bull as well to join them to," Mr Broinowski said.

"All the Redford heifers are heifers' first calves and show that Redford consistency, in both the pure Herefords and black baldies.



"It's a great chance to look at the benefits of hybrid vigour, as the black baldies are simply outstanding."