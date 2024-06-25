Rebel's Edge wins 2024 Wauchope Cup

Muswellbrook conditioner Cassie Stummer made a worthwhile trip to Kempsey when her galloper Rebel's Edge convincingly won the rescheduled $40,000 Wauchope Jockey Club's Wauchope RSL Club Wauchope Cup last week.
Defeating Annette Lee's Wilderness Star (by Stratum Star), with local Outreach gelding Claptone (trained by Julie Lynch) in third, Rebel's Edge was ridden by Newcastle-based Darryl "Digger" McLellan, who rode a winning double, also successfully partnering with Holler filly She's Got Teeth.
A five-year-old gelding by Widden Stud's Rebel Dane, Rebel's Edge was bred by Muswellbrook enthusiast Mick Callinan, who races the five-year-old with his brothers Mark and Nick, and friend John Murphy. The gelding has now won six races and $207,000.
Fresh from riding her first winner at Muswellbrook, four-kilogram claiming apprentice Leanne Boyd rode her first winning double aboard Sebring Sun gelding Orsum for Taree trainer Trent Potts and owner/breeders Greg and Sandy Martin of Nabiac.
The Taree-based hoop followed it up with the Tony Ball-prepared Ljungberg (I Am Invincible), which took the M&S Print Wauchope Sprint feature.
Another in-form apprentice Teighan Worsnop also rode a winning double - for Taree trainers - aboard six-year-old Zebedee mare Nevada Smoke for Jim Louizos and Golden Honour for Glen Milligan.
By the one-time Coolmore Stud shuttler Caravaggio, Golden Honour is from the prolific winner-getting dam Secret Silence, a Fusaichi Pegasus mare that has produced nine winners, including two stakes winners in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the Clarence River Jockey Club is gearing up for its renowned winter carnival meets, which begin with its Big Dance eligibility race, the South Grafton Cup, on July 14.
This is followed by the Ramornie Handicap meet and Grafton Cup program on July 17 and 18, respectively, and then the Maclean Cup on July 21.
Also on July 14 is the $60,000 Narrandera Showcase Cup, and is another Big Dance eligibility race (for the first Tuesday in November at Randwick).
The previous day (July 13) is the annual Wean Amateur Picnics races, which is held on a northwest property near Boggabri.
While in the far north of the state, the Carinda and District Racing Club will hold its annual meet on July 20.
Australian racing fans celebrated when Victorian bred, raced, and trained Asfoora won the 650 pounds (AU$1.2m) King Charles III Stakes-G1 at Royal Ascot, England, last week.
Trained by Henry Dwyer at Ballarat, Asfoora was sent to England in mid-April to acclimatise and finished fourth in the Temple Stakes-G2 at Haydock Park in her first English start.
The five-year-old was bred and raced by connections of Noor Elaine Farm at Euroa after the mare was passed in at the 2020 Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale.
Asfoora is a daughter of the Sadler's Wells line sire Flying Artie, an Artie Schiller stallion which stands his second season at Blue Gum Farm, Euroa this spring.
Flying Artie is also the sire of group one winner Artorius (which stands at Newgate Farm, Aberdeen) and another galloper that raced in England for two group one thirds and a fourth in major sprints.
Running the 1000 metres in 58.66 seconds, Asfoora became the sixth Australian bred, raced, and trained winner of the race, which was previously won by Nature Strip in 2022, Scenic Blast in 2009, Miss Andretti in 2007, Takeover Target in 2006, and Choisir in 2003.
Asfoora was produced from the non-winning mare Golden Child, a daughter of champion sire I Am Invincible, the stallion's first group one winner via his broodmare-sire record.
Irish Thoroughbred auctioneering house, Goffs, continues to develop its Goffs London Sale, which unofficially opens the week of racing at Royal Ascot in England in June.
Held in Kensington Palace Gardens, the sale, for invitees only, offers a unique platform to buy and sell Royal Ascot racing program entries and international racing prospects.
Winning the prestigious France Group 1 Prix de Diane Stakes (Oaks) at Chantilly 24 hours earlier, Sparkling Plenty topped the sale for an eye-boggling record price of 8.1m pounds (AU$15.5m).
