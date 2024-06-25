The Land

Rebel's Edge wins 2024 Wauchope Cup

By Virginia Harvey
June 25 2024 - 4:00pm
Muswellbrook conditioner Cassie Stummer made a worthwhile trip to Kempsey when her galloper Rebel's Edge convincingly won the rescheduled $40,000 Wauchope Jockey Club's Wauchope RSL Club Wauchope Cup last week.

