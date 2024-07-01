Highly proven genetics at Glenavon Angus

Glenavon Angus stud principal Richard Post is producing bulls that make an impact in his clients' herds by improving growth and carcase quality. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Glenavon Angus

GLENAVON Angus has a long history of integrating phenotype and genotype in its breeding program, striving to achieve balance between visual quality and genetic potential.

Stud principals Richard and Prue Post aim to breed bulls that last and cows that stay, making an impact in their clients' herds by improving growth and carcase quality.

"Maternal stayability (longevity and fertility), bull longevity and genetics that perform under stocking rate pressure are key drivers of your cost of production," Mr Post said.

"Our comprehensive approach allows us to produce Angus cattle that not only exhibit superior physical characteristics but also possess the genetic merit to consistently transmit those desirable profitability-correlated traits to their progeny."

Glenavon Angus has a high quality draft of bulls available on August 5, including the stud's first sons of LD Capitalist 316 son RR Endeavour, Tehama Patriarch, Clunie Range Plantation and Dunoon bulls R760 and R788. Picture supplied

Cattle are run in large mobs in rotation for most of the year with a tight six-week spring joining and no second chances.



"This creates efficiency in our stud and commercial system and also ties in well with our soil carbon project, pasture budgeting and medium to long term sustainability goals," Mr Post said.

"The power of knowing what drives your business, with superior genetics that perform under pressure and a highly skilled team that embraces change, has been the key to some big advancements in our operation and expansion in recent years."



Bulls are run in large contemporary groups until around 18 months of age to give the stud high integrity performance data. Picture supplied

Glenavon bloodlines are making their mark in the saleyards, with Glenavon winning champion and sale topping steer pen at the Elders Armidale weaner sale in April.

They're also performing as feeder steers, with incredible results in the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.



Glenavon clients Georgie and James Knight, The Sisters Pastoral Company, Victoria, had the overall grand champion team, as well as reserve champion for feedlot performance. They also won the Teys Certified Premium Black Angus champion pen.



Glenavon-sired steers from first-time entrant Rockvale Farms, Armidale, placed third for eating quality with an MSA index of 64.77.

"Results like this from clients reinforce the stud's focus on selecting genetics for the handful of traits that really drive your on farm profitability," Mr Post said.



Glenavon clients James and Georgie Knight, with Tom Stuart, The Sisters Pastoral Company, The Sisters, near Mortlake, Vic. The commercial producers won the 2024 Beef Spectacular with Glenavon-blood steers. Picture by Phillippe Perez

"They also excel at all parts of the value chain either as weaners, feeders or over the hook."

Mr Post said the 2024 bull draft signalled a transition in the stud's genetic offering.

"The 100 two-year-old bulls are the last of a highly proven run of genetics we have used extensively in our own commercial herd in recent years.



"Intensity, Enhance, and the Wattletop G188 maternal lines are represented with more than 20 bulls each, and our last sons by Stoney Point Nolte, Paratrooper and Moe who have pushed toward the top of the sale draft.

The yearling bull offering brings together the best of the Glenavon Angus team's trips to the US and throughout Australia. Picture supplied

"The yearling bull offering brings together the best of our extensive trips to the US and throughout Australia.

"In particular, we are proud to be offering our first sons of LD Capitalist 316 son RR Endeavour, Tehama Patriarch, Clunie Range Plantation and Dunoon bulls R760 and R788.



"These sire lines will form the core of our sale offering in the next couple of years."

The Posts travel widely, both domestically and overseas, in search of genetics, and structure is paramount when selecting stud sires.



"We only use bulls that we have inspected ourselves which we feel is a point of difference in the industry," Mr Post said.

Glenavon Angus stud principal Richard Post at TD Angus, in Nebraska, US. Picture supplied

"We have zero tolerance for animals with poor structure, regardless of their EBVs.



"Maternal stayability is high in our selection process and our donor cows are selected on this basis along with their progeny's performance."



The stud's balanced approach to genetic selection, and its emphasis on commercial profitability, is evident in the sale catalogue.



"Our herd has always performed well in the handful of traits that drive commercial profitability," Mr Post said.



"For most other traits, we find the sweet spot for a modern Angus high performance animal is around breed average.

"For more than 20 years we have been above the breed for growth and in recent years we have managed to continue to bend the curve by continually advancing our 200- and 400-day growth, yet managing to moderate our cow size.



"Our herd sits well above the breed for carcase weight and marbling."



Glenavon is focused on maintaining a highly fertile, moderate cow herd, while increasing 200- and 400-day growth. It has 150 EU-accredited yearling heifers that are primed for a spring joining available in the August 5 sale. Picture supplied

Also on offer are 150 EU-accredited yearling heifers that are primed for a spring joining.

"These are the output of a commercial herd run under strict commercial conditions with a focus on fertility, and the perfect example of our breeding program in the flesh," Mr Post said.

"We then break them up into small mobs for ease of management and they stay in these groups until sale," Mr Post said.

"Bulls are grown out on grass and presented for sale in the ideal joining condition, not overweight, which is a significant risk to the bulls longevity and performance.

"We collect birth, growth and carcase data on all animals and put a high value on the independent structural scoring data which is printed in the catalogue and submitted to the TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation."



Glenavon Angus has 150 bulls and 150 females on offer in its 40th annual bull sale on August 5. Picture supplied

All bulls have been genomically tested, sire verified, semen tested including morphology, coat scored, and have had a thorough vaccine program including tick fever, three-day sickness, vibrio, and pestivirus.



"They have been educated with humans, dogs, horses and bikes and we have a zero tolerance policy on temperament," Mr Post said.



The bull sale is at 1pm on August 5, with bidding in person at Outer Bald Blair, Guyra, and online via AuctionsPlus.



All lots will be filmed in early July and available for viewing via the Glenavon website and AuctionsPlus, and buyers will be able to view the sale bulls at the stud's open day on August 3.



The Glenavon sale day experience is well renowned, with homemade morning tea, barista coffee and the big smoker fired up with low and slow brisket burgers for lunch.



Maternal stayability is a high priority for Glenavon Angus, with it, along with progeny performance, informing genetic selection for the females. Picture supplied