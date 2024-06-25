The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

There's no turning back: Dubbo saleyards' fork in the road

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated June 26 2024 - 6:52am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producers Neil Haling, Cambooya, Gulargambone, Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Association president Martin Simmons, and Ben Whillock, West Holme, Ballimore. Picture by Elka Devney.
Producers Neil Haling, Cambooya, Gulargambone, Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Association president Martin Simmons, and Ben Whillock, West Holme, Ballimore. Picture by Elka Devney.

From western NSW to the heart of Central Queensland, all eyes are on Dubbo as producers place their final bid before local council, which will decide the fate of one of the state's largest saleyards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.