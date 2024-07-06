The Land

Show ring is king for comparison

Ruth Schwager
By Ruth Schwager
July 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arley Crowley, Chace Hannaford, Lisa Hannaford, Steve Crowley and Ben Crowley, Janelle Manwaring, judge David Smith and Ellen Downes, RAS, with Tycolah Viking T119, supreme Hereford exhibit at Sydney this year. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Arley Crowley, Chace Hannaford, Lisa Hannaford, Steve Crowley and Ben Crowley, Janelle Manwaring, judge David Smith and Ellen Downes, RAS, with Tycolah Viking T119, supreme Hereford exhibit at Sydney this year. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

TYCOLAH is a well-known name in the show ring, which has played a big role in the stud's promotion since the 1970s.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth Schwager

Ruth Schwager

Journalist

Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.