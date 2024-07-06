Show ring is king for comparison

TYCOLAH is a well-known name in the show ring, which has played a big role in the stud's promotion since the 1970s.
The Poll Hereford stud, based at Cobbadah near Barraba in NSW, has won plenty of broadribbons since it was established in 1969.
It's been a successful way to showcase genetics, stud principal Steve Crowley said.
"When I started in the business, showing was the main form of advertisement," Mr Crowley said.
"Breedplan and performance figures have taken over and now we've got social media, websites and field days, but that's not a good fit for everybody.
"At Tycolah, we show to demonstrate the type of cattle that we produce and to see where our cattle sit in comparison with other studs.
"When you're showing cattle it allows you to pick up trends and changes in type a bit quicker.
"One of the reasons I show is because I'm not big on chasing figures, as I think the phenotype of cattle needs to be the focus."
Judging keeps Mr Crowley up to speed with the breed and trends in the beef industry.
This year he's judged at the Royal Canberra Show and the Dubbo National Poll Hereford Show and Sale.
"I'm seeing a trend at the moment, with some studs chasing higher intramuscular fat, and we're starting to lose a little bit of hindquarter, length and conformation," Mr Crowley said.
"Structure has to be right for everything else to be successful, so it's important for studs to get the phenotype right first, before concentrating on other traits.
"In the Hereford breed, we need to lift IMF, but we need to do it in a uniform manner, not by breeding to extremes."
"In the show ring, judging is done to a standard of excellence in conformation and type, as long as the people at the shows judge with a commercial point of view."
Mr Crowley said his focus on phenotype had paid off.
"We purchased Wararba Park First Class F230 and chose on type, then pedigree, and his figures were fairly ordinary at the time, but now they've changed, particularly for maternal traits.
"It took the whole lifetime for that bull's figures to get accurate, and as two-year-olds, they're untested.
"Most figures aren't accurate until they get up to about 85pc when the bull has been used a bit, but we still put emphasis on the importance of figures when the bulls are still at a young age, because that's when we're selling them."
Showing has become a family affair at Tycolah, with three generations on the show circuit.
Mr Crowley and his wife Therese have shown for many years with the help of their children Lisa Hannaford and Ben Crowley, and now their grandchildren - Bailey, Bella and Chase Hannaford, and Arley and Hudson Crowley.
"Showing does a lot of good for young people and it's a great way to introduce them to the industry.
"We've worked with a lot of kids going to heifer shows and they've grown up to work in the industry - one has even set up his own stock and station agency."
