Relationships key to great stud promotion

PAUL Dooley is the familiar face at the rostrum for hundreds of stud sales, travelling the eastern states to auctioneer for the best in the business.
Growing up on a smaller property in the Lower Hunter meant there wasn't a family farm to work on, so he followed his father into the agency business, working with Elders for 30 years before establishing his independent auctioneering business, Paul Dooley Pty Ltd.
Mr Dooley's career with Elders started at Homebush saleyards for the first 18 months where he was thrown into the deep end, with both selling and learning about all of the background work that goes into sales.
He then worked at Cootamundra, Goulburn, and Crookwell, where he worked his way to branch manager, a role that covered livestock sales, merchandise, finance and insurance.
"That gave me very good grounding in the industry, and I was still selling at a few bull and ram sales, and got the opportunity to spend time with Tony Dowe in his last year's working."
Renowned auctioneer Tony Dowe combined livestock, vendor and buyer knowledge with quick wit and humour, racking up an incredible number of sales over his 50-year career.
"Tony was getting ready to retire and I spent a lot of time learning from him," Mr Dooley said.
"I still spent a lot of time driving him to sales even after he retired and setting up the microphone for him to use, and I'm still learning from him now."
Mr Dooley now auctioneers at about 80 ram and bull sales each year, in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.
There have been many changes since he began his auctioneering career, with stud marketing evolving with technology.
"Back 40 years ago we'd run an ad in the Rural Press (now ACM Agri) papers and the regional agricultural inserts, and we'd have posters made up to put in saleyards canteens," Mr Dooley
"Then we'd call buyers, send fax streams to a long list of people, and now, studs are reaching their buyers through social media and online selling platforms.
"But really, a lot hasn't changed, because personal contact and word of mouth are still the most powerful marketing tools for a breeder."
Developing relationships with clients and buyers is key to an agent's success, which is one of the key areas Mr Dooley emphasises when working with young agents.
He's heavily involved in the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association's young auctioneer schools.
"Successful agents care about their clients' business and want to get a result for them, and I;m now selling bulls for the second, third and fourth generations of families," Mr Dooley said.
"As an agent, the relationships you develop over many years with clients, including their wives and kids, is extremely important.
"Being a bit old-fashioned, I counsel some young agents who like to text.
"A phone call is much more effective.
"Other big things is treating the wife or partner as an equal partner in the business
"In the days before mobile phones when we had phone books, we'd make all of our calls at night, and I always had the wife's name in my book so I could have a chat to them and tell them what I'm calling about, rather than just asking for the husband."
As the first national young auctioneer winner in 1991, Mr Dooley knows what it takes to have a long and successful career.
"When I came through I was lucky enough to have some good mentors and auctioneers to learn from, and now, the school is the best way to train them.
"It's great for their auctioneering, but also public speaking in general, and being able to talk to people at saleyards.
"It doesn't matter how good you are, if you can't get them, you can't sell them, so we teach them to work hard at looking after their clients."
