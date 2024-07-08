The Land

Saleyards key to beef cattle industry's growth

Ruth Schwager
By Ruth Schwager
July 8 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cattle sale held by livestock auctioneer George Laughton in Adelaide in 1903. The first cattle auctions were conducted by Dean and Laughton in 1856. Photo by Ernest Gall, State Library of South Australia
A cattle sale held by livestock auctioneer George Laughton in Adelaide in 1903. The first cattle auctions were conducted by Dean and Laughton in 1856. Photo by Ernest Gall, State Library of South Australia

THERE have been plenty of changes in the way cattle are marketed, but what hasn't changed is the need to build relationships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth Schwager

Ruth Schwager

Journalist

Ruth Schwager is a journalist with the national agricultural features team.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.