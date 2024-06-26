Farrer Angus achieve high clearance rate.

Farrer Memorial Agriculture High School have closed out their 22nd annual on-property sale with a 95pc clearance rate.
The helmsman styled auction sale resulted in 38 from 40 Angus two year old bulls selling for a top of $8500 and an $5539 average.
It was a buyers market with new cliental, return buyers and ex-students prominent throughout the selling center at the Tamworth based High School with 32 registered bidders present.
Results were back on last years $9031 average from 32 bulls sold to their 94pc clearance rate.
Bids started off at $4000 with students of the high school assisting throughout the sale process.
Over 24 buyers successfully purchased at least one bull with the top price of $8500 going five times accross the sale board.
Among those top five buyers were PM & FG Morse, Coolah who put together a draft of 2 bulls for a $6250 average.
Long term return buyer and former Agriculture teacher of Farrer High School, Nigel Smith from Woonooka Angus, Tamworth purchased 2 bulls from the sale both for $8500. Mr Smith was the top priced buyer at the school's sale last year paying $23,000 for the top priced bull. He also taught at the school for over 40 years throughout his teaching career.
Volume buyer Kickerbell West Agriculture, Quirindi purchased 5 bulls for an $6900 average with two of the five top priced bulls that sold for $8500 among their draft.
Farrer Angus stud principal Niaomi Evans stated she was "very pleased with the clearance rate considering the current cattle market" after the sale.
"Compared to a traditional styled auction we operate our sale under the helmsman style which allows our students to be involved throughout the sale and give our clients the chance to dollar cost their bulls so they can purchase them in their order."
"Students are with these sale bulls for over a 2 year period to which they collect data from scanning, tag and weigh the calves, all the way through to cataloguing and photos." she said.
The sale was interfaced with Auctions Plus with Elders Tamworth conducting the Helmsman styled auction.
