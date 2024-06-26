New Santa Gertrudis boss announced

The Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association of Australia has appointed an experienced media executive as the association's new general manager effective July 22.
Brad Cooper will be based at the SGBAA's head office in the Brisbane northside suburb of Geebung, where he will be responsible for leading the association's office team and remotely located field staff who operate throughout Australia and New Zealand.
SGBAA president Michael Doering, Walmona, Coolah, NSW said significant diligence was applied during the recruitment search to identify the right candidate.
"We were impressed with the number of high-quality candidates we received for this highly sought role. The response tells us that our brand is strong and our organisation and breed well regarded and respected," Mr Doering said.
"We are looking forward to the skills and experience Brad will bring to this role in leading our people and delivering the administrative function of our organisation in the support of members and council directors."
Mr Cooper was editor of Queensland Country Life from 2013-2015, following positions as its livestock editor from 2009 to 2011 before becoming the national beef writer for Rural Press from 2011 to 2013.
In the latter part of his career with the company it changed ownership to Australian Community Media and Mr Cooper moved into executive leadership roles, supporting editorial staff across Australia during a time of organisational restructure and digital disruption.
After leaving Australian Community Media in 2020, Mr Cooper had been the marketing and communications manager for a food supply chain technology company in Sydney, while also running his own consultancy providing media and marketing services to clients in the agriculture, technology, and food manufacturing sectors.
"For many years I've had the privilege of sharing the success stories of people who work with Santa Gertrudis cattle, whether seedstock or commercial beef producers, or their supply chain partners benefiting from the product beyond the farmgate," Mr Cooper said.
"I'm now looking forward to fully immersing myself in the activities of the Association and its many touchpoints with the Australian beef industry supply chain to support the best interests of Santa Gertrudis breeders and continue the story of this leading breed's ongoing importance and value."
Mr Cooper replaces Chris Todd who resigned from the association last October.
