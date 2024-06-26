Suspected bird flu case in ACT linked to NSW outbreak

A suspected bird flu case has been detected in the ACT at an egg production site that has been linked to the NSW outbreak.
The NSW government is working with the ACT government over the suspected case after two cases of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been found at farms in the Hawkesbury region.
The ACT located commercial egg farm has been locked down with no products, eggs, and machinery allowed in or out, and the site's hens will need to be depopulated.
It comes after just days after avian influenza virus had been confirmed at an eighth Victorian farm, seven poultry farms and one commercial duck operation.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said the NSW government had offered assistance to the ACT Minister for the Environment, Rebecca Vassarotti as their team responded to the issue.
"We are undertaking a collaborative approach to dealing with this biosecurity issue," Ms Moriarty said.
Ms Moriarty said proactive surveillance from the NSW government's biosecurity incident management team had been tracing movement of eggs and materials from the infected sites as part of the response.
"Surveillance in the Hawkesbury biosecurity emergency zone and tracing of related premises is ongoing," she said.
"NSW and ACT governments will continue to provide updates to the community and industry as they become available."
Ms Moriarty wanted to reiterate that avian Influenza was not a food safety concern, and it was safe to eat poultry meat and eggs after proper handling and cooking.
"The avian Influenza virus is a low risk to the public. Transmission to humans is very rare, and unlikely unless there is direct and close contact with sick birds," she said.
