Outback mailman honoured at Big Red Bash

Tom Kruse's legacy stretches across the vastness of the Australian outback, where for more than two decades, he was the lifeline connecting Birdsville, renowned as Australia's most remote town, to the outside world.
His dedication as a pioneering mailman is immortalised in a movie made in his honour, symbolising his integral role along the iconic Birdsville Track.
And now, the man many have hailed as an outback legend will be further honoured at the 2024 Birdville Big Red Bash from July 2-4, 2024.
A restored 1942 Chev Blitz truck identical to the one Tom drove on the Birdsville Track will take up residence at the Simpson Desert music festival, paying tribute to the pioneer.
Car restoration specialist Luke Hamdorf of Hamdorf Promotional Vehicles in Adelaide found the Chev Blitz truck that had been languishing in a shed in regional Murrayville, Victoria, for close to 30 years and convinced the owners to sell it - giving the old truck a second life in Birdsville.
"We'd worked with Luke at the Mundi Mundi Bash when he bought his replica Mad Max interceptor vehicle out to the event, and it was a huge hit, so we were excited to be able to offer our Big Red Bash patrons a similar experience with a vehicle that is intrinsically linked with Birdsville and the Birdsville Track," Birdsville Big Red Bash founder and owner Greg Donovan said.
Tom Kruse battled heat, floods, flies and breakdowns to deliver letters, parcels, food and farm supplies to Birdsville - driving a Chev Blitz truck just like the one that will be showcased at the Big Red Bash for many of the years he traversed the Birdsville track between the 1930s and 60s.
"While the Blitz truck that Luke has preserved is a beautiful vehicle with a rich history, I wouldn't like to be taking to the Birdsville track in it on a fortnightly basis like Tom did," Mr Donovan said.
"There's no mod cons - it would have been a slow, hot, bone-jarring journey.
"Our patrons spend months preparing for their annual pilgrimage out to the Birdsville Big Red Bash and are lucky enough to do it on predominantly tarred roads with mobile communication, air conditioning, great suspension and a host of modern driving technologies we take for granted.
"Tom drove the track when it was wild and untamed - and we're thrilled to be able to honour such an intrepid icon of the Outback."
Mr Hamdorf worked on the Blitz truck from September last year until only a few weeks ago, rebuilding the engine, machining it, reassembling and re-installing it, and rewiring it.
"None of us wanted to make such a beautiful old truck look new - that would have ruined some of its charm," Mr Hamdorf said.
"Instead, we've retained the aged patina, spending many hours with a Scotch bright pad rubbing it back and removing rust.
"We focused more on preserving the vehicle and repairing the body where needed but not repainting.
"The old timber tray was worse for wear, so I've worked with Peter Mallet from Wooden 'n Work to strip it back to bare rails."
The old deck timbers and headboard have been retained, and some weathered hardwood was sourced from a local salvage yard to recreate that original style. It was then linseed oiled to help preserve it for another decade or two.
"Mechanically, we've had to source old parts - the engine wasn't happy when we bought it," Mr Hamdorf said.
"It had a bunch of stuck valves and had spun a big end bearing.
"A new radiator was fitted along with fresh oil and gaskets.
"On the interior, we cleaned and re-upholstered the two front seats, adding floor mats, new gauges and a refurbished steering well."
The Chev Blitz is not only historically significant as the type of truck Tom Kruse used, but this particular truck played a role in World War II as a mobile mechanic vehicle.
It was based in Darwin and is believed to have also travelled overseas.
"The truck has just finished its trip out to Birdsville to commemorate Tom," Mr Hamdorf said.
"Even though it is now roadworthy it made the trip on the back of a truck - I don't think I have Tom's stamina to tackle the Birdsville track in the Blitz, regardless of how much better the roads are today.
"It's only got a top speed of 30 miles per hour, so it would be a long, slow tripe."
Festival goers at the Birdsville Big Red Bash will have the opportunity to get up close to the Blitz truck, as well as enjoy a special screening of the film The Back of Beyond documentary on Tom Kruse which first premiered in 1954.
The film screening at the Birdsville Big Red Bash will include an introduction by renowned pastoralist David Brook, owner of the organic Adria Downs Station on which the Big Red Bash is staged.
Mr Brook featured in the closing scenes of The Back of Beyond as a blonde-haired preschooler kneeling in the sand making animal tracks with Aboriginal tutor Ruby as Tom Kruse rolls into the old Birdsville Post Office.
"We're excited that a historic Blitz truck will now be based in Birdsville," Mr Brook said.
'I still remember the excitement of Tom's arrival in town.
"It's easy to take for granted the connectivity we have these days.
"There's still the distance, but delivery trucks have a pretty easy run here now, and we also have twice-weekly flights bringing the mail. It is a lot easier than in Tom's day."
The film made the unassuming Tom Kruse an international movie star, winning a swag of awards around the world.
Moviegoers remain transfixed with following him battling over sandhills, through floodwaters and across muddy claypans undertaking the 1000 kilometres from Marree to Birdsville and back fortnightly.
When Queen Elizabeth II - on her first tour of the Commonwealth - saw the film aboard the royal yacht on her way home, she personally endorsed him to become a Member of the British Empire for his efforts in delivering the royal mail.
Historian and author Kristin Weidenbach, who rode alongside her father Neil Weidenbach with 85-year-old Tom Kruse behind the wheel of a Badger Neil had helped restore on a re-enactment trip from Birdsville to Marree in 1999, will also help welcome the Blitz truck to the Big Red Bash.
Ms Weidenbach will read her children's book Tom the Outback Mailman from the back of the Blitz truck's flatbed tray to young festivalgoers.
The children's book, along with her book Mailman of the Birdsville Track, which shares Tom Kruse's story, will be available for sale at the Big Red Bash.
"I'm excited to share in honouring Tom at the Big Red Bash," she said.
"He would have been thrilled with what's planned.
"It's lovely to see his memory being shared with younger generations, many of whom will have travelled the Birdsville Track to the event.
"I'm hoping hearing his story will resonate with them and give them another thing to think about as they make their way home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.