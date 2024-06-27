The Land
Home/Politics

Program failures to blame for rehomed brumby deaths

By Samantha Lock
June 27 2024 - 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A series of recommendations have been made to strengthen a NSW brumby rehoming scheme. (Perry Duffin/AAP PHOTOS)
A series of recommendations have been made to strengthen a NSW brumby rehoming scheme. (Perry Duffin/AAP PHOTOS)

Significant gaps have been highlighted in a NSW brumby rehoming program after the discovery of more hundreds of dead horses at an alleged illegal slaughterhouse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.