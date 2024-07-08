Pink skies through Bec's eyes: Capturing the countryside one piece at a time

As we journey through life's chapters, the view outside of our window inevitably changes, yet the art adorning our walls, holding vivid memories, remains the same.
For acrylic artist Rebecca 'Bec' Hutchinson, Wagga Wagga, the opportunity to create pieces that will be treasured forever is something she'll never take for granted.
Despite falling in love with the paintbrush as a young child, Bec only picked it back up again five years ago.
"Initially, I wanted to create something for the wall in my house, but then it just progressed from there," she said.
"I've always got so many creative ideas in my head, so it is good to express them in different ways."
Outside of her career as a nurse and busy weekends spent on the sideline at soccer with her four sons, painting quickly became an outlet for Bec.
"People often ask me how long it takes me to paint, but that is a very hard question," she said.
"I never sit down for any length of time, it's just 20 minutes here or an hour there. It's whatever I can squeeze into the day in-between everything else.
"However, it's nice to have an individual thing that keeps your mind occupied and is good for your mental health."
From a mob of Herefords, to an old shearing shed or a long dirt road, Bec's work, inspired by the Riverina's breathtaking landscapes, transports you to a place that many rural and regional people associate with the feeling of home.
"There have been so many times when I've driven into town and I've pulled over on the side of the road and hung out of the window to grab a photo so that I can remember all of the details," she said.
"Cows have definitely become a favourite of mine. I've branched into sheep and other livestock, but I'm always drawn back to the cattle."
Best known for her vibrant pink skies, Bec admitted she's always loved a good sunset.
"I did a bit of photography for a little while and sunset was always my favourite time of the day to do shoots," she said.
"The pink has sort of become my signature, every painting has to have a little tiny bit of it somewhere."
While the sky might easily identify Bec's work, she said each painting has its own individuality.
"I never like to have two paintings exactly the same, I always like to have them a little bit different," she said.
"That comes back to the way I paint as I just put colours all over the place, it's a little chaotic in the beginning.
"I just put this bit of paint on, then that, so there is no technical side, it's just whatever goes."
Bec unleashes her creativity inside her home studio, built by her husband a few years ago.
Unsurprisingly, she has filled it with the colour pink, but with four sons, you can't blame her.
A majority of Bec's work has been purchased by people both on and off land.
More notably, she also receives a number of individual commissions.
"A lot of people send me photos of their farm, or their grandparents' farm, and often there is some sort of special significance," she said.
"I had one lady whose parents were selling their property, and she wanted me to paint a piece for them to hang in their house.
"So, I painted what was their view outside of the window at the farm, it was the most beautiful view ever. It was special to create a piece so they could keep that view forever."
Despite having sold her work for some time now, the butterflies when selling each piece haven't faded.
"Even now, every single piece, I honestly can't believe it. Each time someone purchases one, I am in awe that they would love my art that much to hang it on the wall in their homes," Bec said.
"I think it is always very surreal, and I still do a little happy dance."
Looking towards the future, in true Bec style, she dreams of doing a solo exhibition in a paddock or an old shearing shed.
"Art is something you can treasure forever, something that speaks to you, and that is what I love most about it."
To see more of Bec's work or to get in touch, visit her website or Instagram page.
