Young Woman program fuels passion to cultivate ag's future

The Young Woman program is an incredible platform that aims to shine a spotlight on women, allowing them to share their stories, insights, and knowledge.
Participating in Young Woman offers a unique chance to contribute to your community and be a youthful representative for them.
Reflecting on my own journey, I am humbled to be among the 500 women who competed in 2023, and it's a tremendous honour to represent them as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024.
From my own experiences, I've encountered a wide array of memorable moments: from participating in pumpkin bowls to sashing champion bulls, from meeting the Governor General to judging local Young Woman competitions.
And I don't think I'd be a true Young Woman without the experience of being teased that you "sash and pash" at the woodchop.
As someone who grew up embracing a tomboy identity, I knew I had to break the stereotype of what a "showgirl" must be.
Young Woman is about far more than just skirts and stockings.
It's a gathering of impressive young women who are ready to seize opportunities and demonstrate to the agriculture industry what women are capable of achieving.
It's about empowerment, leadership, and agricultural advocacy.
Each participant brings their unique perspective and strengths, contributing to a collective force that is driving positive change in rural communities.
This competition isn't just about winning a title; it's about making a meaningful impact and inspiring others to recognise and celebrate the vital role women play in agriculture.
What stands out the most, at every level, is the overwhelming support and encouragement to showcase our potential.
When I decided to participate in Taree Young Woman, the community rallied behind me, recognising and supporting my passion for agriculture right from the start.
As I continued my journey to represent my zone, I found the community support behind me only grew stronger, paralleling my deepening passion to be their advocate.
It's important to note that while my community didn't give me my voice, they did something equally powerful: they raised a platform that amplified it.
This journey has taught me that this competition isn't just about personal achievements; it's about leveraging those achievements to uplift others and effect positive change.
My community's belief in me empowered me to step into this role, where I could speak for not only myself but for rural women everywhere, who I hope I can raise the same platform for.
This opportunity has been transformative, not only for myself but for countless other women as well.
It has opened doors we might not have even known existed, empowering us to pursue our ambitions in agriculture and beyond.
I encourage all young women to consider throwing their hat into the ring.
It's not just a competition; it's a truly wonderful journey to embrace your strengths, engage with your community, network with industry professionals and accomplish limitless possibilities within agriculture.
Young Woman has taken me on an incredible journey across various agricultural shows in the past few months.
It all began at Walgett Show, where the sense of community was palpable in every aspect of the event.
The Bathurst Royal Show stands out vividly in my memory for its spectacular fireworks display, which was truly a sight to behold.
Gunnedah Show holds a special place in my heart as it marked a milestone in my teaching career, being the first show where I brought my cattle team students - an experience that was both challenging and rewarding with 22 students and only four steers.
At Dubbo Show, I had the honour of leading their grand parade and grand opening to congratulate their 2024 Young Woman.
The opportunities continued with judging responsibilities at both Moree and Narrabri Shows for their Showgirl and Young Woman programs, roles that allowed me to witness firsthand the dedication and talent within these communities.
However, my travels to these shows have not gone without a few hiccups, including one kangaroo incident and a flat tyre with a spare that would not fit - cheers to Uncle Greg for coming to the rescue.
Most recently, I had the privilege of speaking at Wingham Beef Week about how to sustain involvement in the agricultural community beyond school.
Sharing this experience with my best mate Lachlan Moore was particularly meaningful, as we reflected on our own journey from students to advocates.
Standing before the students, I could not help but feel a deep sense of fulfilment and gratitude for the platform Young Woman had provided me.
It reaffirmed my commitment to educating and inspiring the next generation of agricultural enthusiasts.
Reflecting on my journey, I realised that wearing the sash for Taree was not just an honour but a pivotal moment that has fuelled my passion to continue making a difference in agriculture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.