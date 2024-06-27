Offers of more than $4.7 million sought on productive Belvedere | Video

Offers of more than $4.7 million are being sought on the 805 hectares (1989 acres) Gulgong district property Belvedere.
Situated on the Castlereagh Highway 15km north of Gulgong and 31km south of Dunedoo, the highly productive farming and grazing property offered by Jock Mort features excellent improved pastures and excellent water.
Belvedere comprises of principally open, level to gently undulating country with a mixture of red loam, granite based loam soils with some sandy country.
Some 374ha (925 acres) or about 50 per cent of the property is arable.
There is 223ha (550 acres) that has been sown to either crop or improved pasture. About 66ha (165 acres) that has been supered in the past three years.
Belvedere is divided into 26 main paddocks, eight holding paddocks and laneways.
The estimated carrying capacity is 3830 dry sheep equivalents with the property conservatively running 1200 Merino ewes and 650 weaned lambs, plus trade cattle.
The well watered property has a 1.8km frontage to the Tallawang Creek, an equipped bore pumping to header tanks that supply troughs, and 30 dams, including five spring fed dams providing outstanding water.
Structural improvements include two big machinery sheds, two stand shearing shed, sheep yards, cattle yards and grain storage.
The comfortable three bedroom house has a new kitchen and bathroom.
Marketing agent Peter Druitt, First National Real Estate, said while Belvedere was ready to go as is, there was also substantial room for further development.
"This is a property that works beautifully as a stand-alone farm," Mr Druitt said.
"But will also suit an existing producer looking to grow their operation."
Contact Peter Druitt, 0428 634 376, First National Real Estate, Mudgee.
