The Land
Home/Rural Life

Cowra young farmers group starts strong

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 30 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Wright, Cowra, Emma Boland, Delta Ag Young Farmers Group Coordinator, Stuart McDonald, Canowindra, Vicki Priest, NSW DPI Young Farmer Business Program manager, and Wal Stranger, Canowindra, at the Startup Stories event hosted by YFBP and the newly formed Delta Ag Young Farmers Group.
Jono Wright, Cowra, Emma Boland, Delta Ag Young Farmers Group Coordinator, Stuart McDonald, Canowindra, Vicki Priest, NSW DPI Young Farmer Business Program manager, and Wal Stranger, Canowindra, at the Startup Stories event hosted by YFBP and the newly formed Delta Ag Young Farmers Group.

A young farmers group is filling a gap in the Cowra area community and interest is already high.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.