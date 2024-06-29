Cowra young farmers group starts strong

A young farmers group is filling a gap in the Cowra area community and interest is already high.
Delta Ag Young Farmers Group coordinator Emma Boland, Cowra, said there had been a lack of opportunities to share resources and network for those in the industry and the area.
"There was a big need for it in town and Delta have been really supportive and looked like they want quite a few of their stores to put together some young farmers groups," she said.
"It was something that I wanted to do for a while on a personal note just knowing that there was a big space in the community that was lacking that and Delta has been pushing it and made it easier to do."
Ms Boland said the group was for local farmers to network, make friendships, share their expertise and their successes and failures.
"Just make a bit of a network for the them all where there's some fun stuff happening and a place to learn things, but also a place to feel like you're not alone in a few of those farming struggles," she said.
The group, which formed in March, recently held their first official event, Startup Stories hosted by the NSW Government's Young Farmer Business Program, with speakers Wal Stranger, Canowindra, Jono Wright, Cowra, and Stuart McDonald, Canowindra, sharing their farming stories.
Ms Boland said it was very successful with more than 40 attendees.
"We were really happy for our first official event," she said.
"There were a few people from out of town as well which was really nice."
Ms Boland said there were more events already being planned including a working dog school for the end or July or start of August, a financial basics workshops, a bank ready workshop, and potentially an abattoir tour later in the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.