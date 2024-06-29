The Land
Burren's 'voice of the bush' celebrates a century

By Ali Smith
June 29 2024 - 12:00pm
CWA members celebrate 100 years at the iconic Burren Junction School of Arts Hall. CWA Burren Junction branch life members Janice Holcombe, Pam Moore OAM, Marcia Moore and Margaret Sendall; The Land cover; event MC Sandy Stump and CWA member Elizabeth Powell; State CWA president 1950-1953 Edith Gordon. Pictures by Ali Smith
Burren Junction had 100 reasons to celebrate on May 26, with community members marking the centenary of the town's Country Women's Association branch.

