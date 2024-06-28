Cows flee crash on Kiama highway while en route to abattoir

There were scenes of mayhem on the Princes Highway at Kiama as three hapless cows escaped a trailer rollover while en route to the abattoir.
A ute with three men inside was towing the cattle northward on the Princes Highway when their trailer overturned at the intersection of Spring Creek Drive about 2pm on Thursday, June 27.
NSW Fire and Rescue deputy captain Brian Guillaumier said the ute and trailer had been headed for the abattoir when the accident happened.
Two of the cows ran down the highway; the third was trapped underneath the stock crate trailer.
Contrary to reports on social media, the trapped cow did not succumb to its injuries.
Instead it also bolted after it was freed by the SES and the ute's occupants.
"It was in pretty good health, because it broke the rope that was holding it and took off," Mr Guillaumier said.
"We had the SES, police, RFS and us looking for the cows.
"It was one of the more unusual scenes we've had to attend."
All the highway's northbound lanes were closed for more than an hour as the trailer was righted and various officials worked to find and secure the animals.
Two of the cows were found in the back of a nearby cemetery. Police cornered another in a roadside rest area at one point. There are reports the animal made it as far as Dunmore.
ACM was unable to establish the fate of the animals on Thursday evening.
