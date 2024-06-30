The Land
Generous 'Gravo' digs deep for kids

By Ali Smith
June 30 2024 - 5:00pm
Gravesend students give a big thumbs up to generosity shown at long lunch fundraiser.
There's no doubt fundraising is a forte of the small but mighty Gravesend Public School community, with its powerhouse Parents and Citizens' committee rallying 170 attendees to raise a whopping $34,000 at this year's 100 Mile Long Lunch event.

