Generous 'Gravo' digs deep for kids

There's no doubt fundraising is a forte of the small but mighty Gravesend Public School community, with its powerhouse Parents and Citizens' committee rallying 170 attendees to raise a whopping $34,000 at this year's 100 Mile Long Lunch event.
Punching well above its weight, the school of just 23 students didn't let its little size get in the way of a big dream to raise enough money to hit the road to Canberra for the excursion of a lifetime and boost support for the education of local children.
"The students, parents and school are thrilled about this fantastic opportunity," said one of the event's organisers Polly Quinn.
"We raised $34,000 which is going towards an excursion to Canberra."
Bursting with excitement and eternally grateful, the GPS students proudly gathered at the front of their much-loved school to send a 'thumbs up' message to the generous sponsors, supporters, businesses, and guests who opened their hearts and dug deep at the long lunch fundraiser, making the biennial affair a stellar success.
The 'Gravo' school bus will head to the nation's capital later this year, exposing the rural kids to a raft of new learning experiences.
For generations of country kids, snagging a spot on the Canberra excursion has created treasured and lasting memories as classmates catch their first glimpse of Parliament House or soak up the scientific wonders at Questacon.
"This was the fourth 100 Mile Long Lunch and previous funding has gone towards play areas, undercover walkways, and even an alfresco kitchen, where students learn to cook for their mates using produce from the school's veggie garden - it's pretty unique," Mrs Quinn said.
"Gravesend Public is a beautiful little school where students are encouraged and nurtured.
"They are provided with so many opportunities that only a small school can provide, from sport to cooking, music and leather work - just to name a few.
"Gwydir Mobile also conducts preschool there once a week and the school holds a transition program in Term 4.
"The school is similar to a family; we are so lucky to have it as our local school."
And, just like a family, the Gravesend community pulled together with its compassionate spirit shining through at the 100 Mile Long Lunch, putting on a spectacular party to ensure the tiny town of about 300 people has a bright future where local kids can thrive and reach their full potential.
"Parents of past students were kind enough to come back on board and help," Mrs Quinn said.
"So, they made up the 'citizen' part of the P and C - Karen Withers, Toy Barwick and Kerri-Lynn Peachey and then current parents on the P and C included Treen Barwick, Loretta Turnbull, Amber Lucas, Kate Warby, Krystal Brennan, Dina Brazel and me."
As the name suggests, the foodie function also celebrates the community's love of local produce and showcases its agricultural splendour.
"The majority of the produce is sourced from a 100-mile radius of Gravesend," fellow committee member Treen Barwick said.
Gathering fresh and high-quality bounty from farmers, growers and graziers; the lunch serves up an exceptional 'from paddock to plate' experience and promotes some of the best in the North West.
And every year, the 100 Mile Long Lunch produces a mouth-wateringly good menu that not only reads well but tastes even better.
The three-course feast of local culinary delights included a 12-hour slow cooked lamb sourced from the award-winning Amarula Dorper Stud, premium pork from the Horton Valley, bread from Bingara, Guyra tomatoes, Grove oranges, plenty of Pally pecans, and more.
"Seeing the menu and food come to life on the day from The Goods Catering is always a highlight along with catching up with friends," Mrs Barwick said.
Held at the Gravesend Recreation Grounds, the long lunch had all the essential ingredients of a fabulous day out: glorious weather, a picture-perfect setting, sensational tunes by Kurt Larkham, sparkling wine corks popping, tantalisingly tasty food, and plenty of fun and laughter with both old and new mates.
"Antony Glynn did an entertaining and clever job of running the auction," Mrs Barwick said.
"This year it was very special to have Elleanor Lyons, a GPS parent, paint a picture taken from a previous Long Lunch, which was used for the poster and menu design, and it was one of the highest priced auction items.
"The school captains' speeches were another highlight of the day; it is great to involve the kids and they enjoy helping," she said.
"Decorating the marquee with the committee the day before is crazy busy but also very rewarding. We decorated the marquee with small Ironbark trees and flowers from the school and parents' gardens.
"As a committee, it is very rewarding to know that improvements and reflections on how to run a better event each year result in raising more money for the school."
Nestled in the Gwydir Valley, Gravesend is about 25 kilometres West of Warialda and 55km east of Moree, like other small rural villages, the school is the heartbeat of the community.
More than just an education setting - it is a meeting place for parents and carers, a local hub where connections and friendships are formed, and a vital part of what makes 'Gravo', as it is affectionally known by locals, such a wonderful place to call home.
'Always Our Best' is the GPS motto and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from this year's 100 Mile Long Lunch shows it's a sentiment that stretches far beyond the school gate, with the enthusiastic P and C members planning to host another fundraiser in 2026 following the signature event's popularity on the region's social calendar.
In the meantime, look out Canberra: the 'Gravo' students are coming.
