Larger drafts sold to solid competition at Yass

Buyers looking to put together large lines of weaners together competed at Yass on Friday.
A total of 812 cattle were yarded at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange for the monthly store sale.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported prices overall trended softer than last month.
"There were several larger drafts of weaners which sold to solid competition but the smaller lots and singles had little interest as most buyers were looking to put larger lines together," MLA said.
"The quality was also plainer in the smaller pens."
Weaner steers weighing less than 200 kilograms sold for $410 a head to $630 while weaner steers weighing between 200kg and 280kg made $580 to $990.
Weaner steers more than 280kg attracted bids from $700 to $1200.
Yearling steers sold for $650 to $950 while feeder steers attracted bids from $610 to $720.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg made $345 to $670 and weaner heifers more than 280kg sold for $510 to $840.
Yearling heifers attracted bids from $600 to $900.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $400 to $860.
Cows with calves made $920 to $1520.
