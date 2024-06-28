McPherson Hereford tops multi-vendor Casino whiteface sale

A McPherson Herefords herd bull topped a multi-vendor sale at Casino on Friday.
Of the 33 white faced horned bulls, from McPherson, Anson and Dundee Echo Park studs, 25 sold from 33 offered to average $5640 to reach $9000.
Poll Hereford bulls from Pocupar at old Bonalbo and Mayfield at Lindendale averaged $5160 to top at $6000.
Santa Gertrudis bulls, offered as part of the 52nd annual sale hosted by Summerland Santa Gertrudis Group, averaged $5000 and topped at the same price for seven sold from 17 offered.
Steven Reid, Glengyle Partnership at Woodenbong, paid the top money for a de-horned Hereford bull bred by George and Shirley Hardcastle, McPherson Herefords at Old Koreelah.
The two year old by Karoonda Woodbine presented on sale day weighing 775 kilograms and will join a herd of white faced cows with their progeny sold through the autumn Casino weaner sales.
"I've used McPherson bulls before and I like them," Mr Reid said. "They are acclimatised to the area, they grow out nice, and they are reliable."
Hereford breeders John and Patricia O'Brien, Bagnoo via Wauchope, paid $8000 for another McPherson herd bull by Yarram Park Lottery N215.
Described by auctioneer Paul Dooley as soft and well-bodied the 760kg sire is the second McPherson bull to work the Thone River pastures with his predecessor delivering the goods.
"This one has good length and width, well laid-in at the shoulders," John O'Brien said. "I'm happy with my previous bull. They don't melt. They perform. We've got heifers to that bull at 22 months and I'm happy with what I see so far.
"George Hardcastle is a cattleman. He has bought a lot of stud sires over the last 30 years. His cattle perform."
Hereford breeder Phil Ducat, Capeen via Old Bonalbo, paid $7000 for another son of Yarram Park Lottery.
Neighbouring stud Anson Peterson Partnership sold an 820kg bull by Stannum Frontline K11 for $7000, going to first time clients Daryl and Susie Summers, Mallanganee, who will use him to breed replacement Hereford heifers.
"We bought him on the reputation of the breeders," said Daryl Summers.
"We heard they had good, milky cows."
Poll Hereford from Mayfield at Lindendale made $6000 for Mayfield Top Notch by Yalgoo Paraguay Q081 with estimated breeding values showing positive figures for growth, carcase weight and eye muscle area.
Studs represented at the sale, held under cover at the northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, also included Pocupar poll Herefords, and Santa Gertrudis breeders Leefalls, Welsh's Creek, Wakan Maka, Kamawa and Black Rocks.
The sale was conducted by Ramsey and Bulmer stock and station agents, Casino, with AuctionsPlus handling the online bids.
