The Land
Home/Cropping

Weeding out Australian cropping's problem plants

QM
By Quinton McCallum
Updated June 29 2024 - 9:46am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agronomists and cropping researchers participated in a forum on Thursday, helping a research team identify some of cropping's worst problem weeds and how their behaviour is changing.
Agronomists and cropping researchers participated in a forum on Thursday, helping a research team identify some of cropping's worst problem weeds and how their behaviour is changing.

The changing behaviour of common broadacre weeds is giving the cropping sector food for thought as they look to identify six problem weeds to target for future research.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.