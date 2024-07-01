RLF Agriculture spells it out to shareholders

It is not often shareholders get invited to a meeting where they will be asked to kick a sacked CEO off the board and approve key elements of a major takeover and a $3 million share purchase plan.
That's all on the agenda that landed in the inboxes of shareholders in RLF Agriculture (ASX code RLF) last week.
It could be quite a morning, particularly for those shareholders who are able to attend the meeting in person in Perth on July 26.
Former CEO and managing director Ken Hancock was sacked on May 31. All the other directors want him off the board as well, but that needs shareholder approval.
Hancock was not a full-time employee of RLF - he was employed under a consultancy contract. The other directors accuse him of a number of things, including conflict of interest, failing to follow board instructions and failing to keep the rest of the board informed in a timely manner.
They believe this "contributed to the Company's recent financial and operational performance being below expectations".
At the time of writing, Mr Hancock had not put his side of the story but may do so before July 26. He also has the right to speak at the meeting.
The retail share purchase offer is up to 30,000 shares with one free option for every two shares purchased. It closes on August 2. Most of the money is needed for the recent Liquaforce takeover, with $1.8m already pledged in a private placement.
The offer price of 6 cents was a 13 per cent discount when the share offer was foreshadowed in May, but the market price is now only around 4 cents.
The directors said last Friday that despite the disappointing financial results so far of RLF Carbon, carbon in soil is still very important to the company. Early results from its Hillston Soil Carbon Project are due at the end of the calendar year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.