Market holds firm at Bega

About 1000 head of cattle were sold at the Bega store sale on Thursday, following a similar trend to the previous month's sale.
Local buyers and processors, as well as those from Leongatha, Victoria, Yass, Braidwood, Moss Vale, and Camden, were chasing cattle.
"It was a steady market pretty similar to last month," Chester and Smith, Bega, livestock agent Stewart Smith said.
"Steers sold reasonably well, while some heifers look like they are good buying.
"All in all, it was a solid sale."
The best of the steers, two years of age, topped at $1610 a head.
The best Euro weaners made to $1420, with the majority making $900 to $1100.
Angus weaner steers topped at $1100, with the majority making $900 to $1050.
Younger calves made $600 to $850.
The best Euro heifers topped at $1100, with the majority making $600 to $950.
Angus heifers made to $750, with the majority making $550 to $700.
Younger heifers made $400 to $600.
A pen of young cows with calves made $2100 a unit, with most cows with calves making $1000 to $1400.
Passion Family Trust, Central Tilba, sold 29 Angus steers aged eight months and weighing 290 kilograms for $990; the steers weighing 260kg returned $980, while the 15 heifers made $750.
R D Miller, Greendale, sold 44 Angus heifers aged eight to nine months for $650 and 11 steers aged eight to nine months for $830.
R D Miller, Greendale, sold young cows with calves for $2100 a unit.
N M Watson, Bega, sold Charolais steers for $1120, while the Charolais heifers made $905.
J M Bowie, Brogo, sold eight Limousin steers to a top of $1250, averaging $1010, while the 14 heifers averaged $795.
